Home > India > Defence Acquisition Council Nods 67,000Cr-Proposals To Enhance Operational Capabilities Of Armed Forces

The Defence Acquisition Council, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday cleared various proposals worth Rs 67,000 crore for the procurement of Thermal Imager-based Driver Night Sight for BMP and other equipment and machineries.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 6, 2025 01:10:06 IST

The Defence Acquisition Council, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday cleared various proposals worth Rs 67,000 crore for the procurement of Thermal Imager-based Driver Night Sight for BMP and other equipment and machineries.

As per a statement released by the Ministry, “This would enhance night driving capability of BMP and provide higher mobility and operational advantage to the Mechanised Infantry of the Armed Forces.”

Proposal Approved For Procurement Of Compact Autonomous Surface Craft, BrahMos Fire Control System

The statement further said that for the Indian Navy, AoN was accorded for the procurement of Compact Autonomous Surface Craft, BrahMos Fire Control System & Launchers and Upgradation of BARAK-1 Point Defence Missile System.

“The procurement of Compact Autonomous Surface Craft will provide the capability to the Indian Navy for detection, classification and neutralisation of threats in anti-submarine warfare missions, “It added.

It also said, “For the Indian Air Force, AoN for procurement of Mountain Radars and Upgradation of SAKSHAM/SPYDER Weapon System was accorded.” 

The Ministry said that the proposals are accepted to enhance the operational capability of the Armed Forces.

Proposals For Three Services

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, “Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh accorded approvals (AoN) for Rs 67,000 Cr worth defence proposals for the three services, including MALE RPAs, Mountain Radars, ASW crafts, BMP night sights, S400 maintenance and sustenance of C-17 & C-130J fleets.”

In addition, DAC has also accorded AoN for the sustenance of C-17 and C-130J fleets and a comprehensive annual maintenance contract of S-400 Long Range Air Defence Missile System.

