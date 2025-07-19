LIVE TV
Delhi AAP Chief Confirms No Alliance With INDIA Bloc After Sanjay Singh's Remarks

Delhi AAP Chief Confirms No Alliance With INDIA Bloc After Sanjay Singh’s Remarks

Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Saurabh Bharadwaj clarified that while the party continues to support and raise key issues of the Opposition, but it is not formally a part of the INDIA bloc anymore. His statement comes after AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday stated that his party is no longer part of the INDIA bloc following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections.

Saurabh Bhardwaj (Credit _X)
Saurabh Bhardwaj (Credit _X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 20:47:19 IST

Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday clarified that while the party continues to support and raise key issues of the Opposition, but it is not formally a part of the INDIA bloc anymore.

His statement comes after AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday stated that his party is no longer part of the INDIA bloc following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections.

Saurabh Bharadwaj Clarifies Alliance With INDIA Bloc

Bharadwaj said that even though the party coordination with other Opposition outfits, there is no longer part of the INDIA alliance.

AAP and Congress had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as part of the INDIA bloc. However, both parties contested separately in the Haryana and Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. 

He said, “We raise all issues of the Opposition. But we are not in the INDIA Alliance. When we contested the Lok Sabha elections, we did seat-sharing. After that, Delhi elections took place, wherein we did not do any seat-sharing. As of now, we raise all issues of the Opposition. We coordinate with all Opposition parties, be it TMC, SP or other parties. But we are not in the INDIA Alliance.”

AAP and Congress had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi as part of the INDIA alliance. However, both parties contested separately in the Haryana and Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

Earlier this week, AAP MP Sanjay Singh stated, “We have clarified our position that the INDIA alliance was there till the Lok Sabha elections. As far as the Parliament is concerned, we have always been opposing all the wrong policies of the government. Currently, the issue for us is the way the homes and shops of people of Bihar, UP and Purvanchal are being bulldozed and destroyed. This is the issue we will raise in Parliament in the context of Delhi.”

AAP Has Been Protesting Against Demolition Of Jhuggis In Delhi

“Before the elections, I released a video saying that you should not vote for them (BJP), even by mistake, because their eyes are on your land. If you vote for them, they will demolish your slums within a year. I had said they would demolish it in a year, but they have already destroyed Delhi in just 5 months… They have run the bulldozers and ruined Delhi,” the AAP National Convenor stated.

The AAP had held a massive protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, led by Kejriwal, senior leader Manish Sisodia, and Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, against the BJP’s alleged demolition of jhuggis in Delhi. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Delhi AAP Chief Confirms No Alliance With INDIA Bloc After Sanjay Singh’s Remarks

Delhi AAP Chief Confirms No Alliance With INDIA Bloc After Sanjay Singh’s Remarks
Delhi AAP Chief Confirms No Alliance With INDIA Bloc After Sanjay Singh’s Remarks
Delhi AAP Chief Confirms No Alliance With INDIA Bloc After Sanjay Singh’s Remarks
Delhi AAP Chief Confirms No Alliance With INDIA Bloc After Sanjay Singh’s Remarks

