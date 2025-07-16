Sanjay Singh Says Officially AAP Is Not Part Of India Bloc, Indicates Agenda For Upcoming Monsoon Session; Know What

In a shocking announcement, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday stated that his party is no longer part of the INDIA bloc following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections.

AAP and Congress had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as part of the INDIA bloc. However, both parties contested separately in the Haryana and Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

AAP Is No Longer Part Of The INDIA Bloc

Sanjay Singh said, “We have clarified our position that the INDIA alliance was there till the Lok Sabha elections. As far as the Parliament is concerned, we have always been opposing all the wrong policies of the government.”

“Currently, the issue for us is the way the homes and shops of people of Bihar, UP and Purvanchal are being bulldozed and destroyed,” he added.

The AAP MP further stated that they will raise the issue of the alleged demolition of jhuggis in Delhi during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be conducted from July 21 to August 21.

Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Rendering The Poor Living In Jhuggis “homeless”.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal had lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government over the alleged demolition of slums in Delhi, accusing them of rendering the poor “homeless”.

Speaking at an AAP protest rally against the alleged demolitions at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal said, “In such heat, at 50°C, they are demolishing the slums of poor people, making them helpless, making them stay on the roads… The poor man works near his slum… If the slum is destroyed, their livelihood also gets ruined.”

Kejriwal’s remarks came as part of a broader critique of the BJP’s policies, which he had warned against during his election campaign.

AAP Has Been Protesting Against Demolition Of Jhuggis In Delhi

“Before the elections, I released a video saying that you should not vote for them (BJP), even by mistake, because their eyes are on your land. If you vote for them, they will demolish your slums within a year. I had said they would demolish it in a year, but they have already destroyed Delhi in just 5 months… They have run the bulldozers and ruined Delhi,” the AAP National Convenor stated.

The AAP had held a massive protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, led by Kejriwal, senior leader Manish Sisodia, and Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, against the BJP’s alleged demolition of jhuggis in Delhi.

(With ANI Inputs)

