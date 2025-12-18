LIVE TV
Delhi AQI: From WFH, Vehicle Ban To Mandatory PUC Certificates – Key Anti-Pollution Rules Now In Force

Delhi AQI: Delhi implements strict anti-pollution measures as AQI enters the ‘severe’ category. Key curbs include a ban on non-BS-VI vehicles entering the city, mandatory PUC certificates, and hybrid work for offices. Authorities are enforcing rules at checkpoints and fuel stations to reduce emissions.

Delhi AQI hits severe levels; GRAP-4 restrictions include hybrid work, vehicle curbs, and mandatory PUC checks. Photo: ANI.
Delhi AQI hits severe levels; GRAP-4 restrictions include hybrid work, vehicle curbs, and mandatory PUC checks. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 18, 2025 10:34:47 IST

Delhi AQI: Delhi has stepped up its fight against air pollution as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the ‘severe’ category this week. Starting December 18, a series of stringent measures announced by the Delhi government came into effect, aimed at controlling vehicular emissions and reducing outdoor activity.

To ensure strict compliance, authorities have deployed 580 police personnel across 126 checkpoints, including major entry points to the city. Simultaneously, enforcement teams from the Transport Department have been stationed at petrol pumps and border locations to monitor violations and penalize non-compliant vehicles.

GRAP-4 Restrictions Triggered

The new curbs come on the heels of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issuing GRAP-4 restrictions after Delhi recorded AQI in the ‘severe’ category for three consecutive days since Saturday, December 13.

The Supreme Court, however, criticized CAQM on Wednesday for the limited effectiveness of its measures and urged a more comprehensive approach to tackling the pollution crisis.

Also Read: What Delhi Can Learn From Beijing Amid Severe Air Crisis As China Shares Step-By-Step Guide For Tackling Pollution

Delhi AQI: Key Measures Introduced by Delhi Government

Hybrid Work Model for Offices

Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra announced that all government and private institutions must switch to a hybrid work-from-home model from Thursday. Private offices are required to limit physical attendance to no more than 50% of their workforce, with the remainder working remotely.

Exceptions apply for emergency and frontline workers, including hospital staff, pollution control personnel, fire department officials, and other essential services. Public and private health services, transport, and sanitation services are also exempt from the rule.

Vehicle Entry Restrictions

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that vehicles below the BS-VI emission standard registered outside Delhi will not be allowed entry when GRAP Stages 3 and 4 are active.

Additionally, trucks carrying construction materials into the city have been banned. Sirsa urged, “I appeal to people coming from outside Delhi to bring vehicles that comply with Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission standards.”

The Supreme Court has also lifted protection against coercive action for BS-3 and below vehicles in the national capital.

Mandatory Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificates

From Thursday, vehicles without a valid PUC certificate will not be supplied fuel at petrol pumps. A PUC certificate, issued after a standard emissions check at authorized centers across Delhi, ensures vehicles meet pollution control standards.

The certificate costs ₹60 for two- and three-wheeled vehicles, ₹80 for four-wheeled vehicles, and ₹100 for diesel-driven vehicles. It is valid for 12 months for Bharat Stage IV and VI compliant vehicles.

Also Read: Delhi Pollution Emergency: AQI Hits Season’s Worst, Government Mandates 50% Work From Home For All Offices

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 10:29 AM IST
