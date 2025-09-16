Delhi BMW accident case: Gaganpreet Kaur remanded to judicial custody for 2 days, court issues notice on bail plea
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent latest US news Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi BMW accident case: Gaganpreet Kaur remanded to judicial custody for 2 days, court issues notice on bail plea

Delhi BMW accident case: Gaganpreet Kaur remanded to judicial custody for 2 days, court issues notice on bail plea

Delhi BMW accident case: Gaganpreet Kaur remanded to judicial custody for 2 days, court issues notice on bail plea

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 06:35:36 IST

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Delhi’s Patiala House court on Monday remanded Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in the Delhi BMW crash, to two days’ judicial custody. She was produced at the judge’s residence by the Delhi Police.

The court has issued notice on the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class Akanksha Singh remanded Gaganpreet Kaur, who is to be produced before the court on September 17.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for the accused. Advocate Ishan Dewan appeared for the victims. It was also said that there are many contradictions in the facts.

Counsel for the accused opposed the judicial remand application. Senior advocate submitted that there was a delay of 10 hours in the registration of the FIR.

A bail application has been filed on behalf of Gaganpreet Kaur. The court issued a notice to the Delhi police.

The court also list the bail application for hearing on September 17. She is also to be produced on the next date.

The BMW car rammed into a motorcycle on Sunday. The motorcycle also hit a bus on the left during the impact.

Navjot Singh, an employee of the Ministry of Finance and a resident of Hari Nagar, was declared dead. His wife sustained multiple fractures and head injuries.

Deceased Navjot’s advocate, Ishan Dewan, told ANI, “… The police demanded judicial custody and not police custody. The court has granted judicial custody for two days. The lawyer of the accused has moved a bail application today… What is important right now is that the unfortunate incident that has happened should not happen again… We will present all facts in the court…” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: delhi-bmw-accident-casegaganpreet-kaurPatiala House Court

RELATED News

Adopt Humanitarian Approach To Win People’s Trust: CM Naidu To Collectors
Negligence Triggers Public Health Emergency in Vijayawada: YSRCP Blames Coalition Govt.
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan reviews arrangements in Secretariat
920 Females Per Thousand Males In 2024: Official Annual Report Shows The Declining Sex Ratio In Delhi
BRS Working President KTR welcomes SC's interim order on Waqf Amendment Act 2025

LATEST NEWS

Growth rate of Russian economy should outpace dynamics of global economy: Putin
Akzo Nobel India celebrates 5 years of Dulux Assurance with new 'Lage Shaandaar, Chale Shaandaar' campaign
Asia Cup: Consistent Nissanka, fiery Hasaranga cameo helps SL overcome valiant Hong Kong, reach Super 4 stage
US Congress on Brink of Shutdown as Democrats Stand Firm on Health Care Funding
DUCAB Group keen to provide cable solutions for Namma Metro
Rifle Scope Fingerprint Matches Suspect in Trump Assassination Attempt, FBI Analyst Testifies
IndiGo and AEGEAN sign memorandum of understanding for codeshare partnership
Shashank Singh: Should Team India use PBKS star's death-overs hitting skills?
BRS Working President KTR welcomes SC's interim order on Waqf Amendment Act 2025
Trump says, US military kills 3 in strike against 'narcoterrorists' from Venezuela in international waters
Delhi BMW accident case: Gaganpreet Kaur remanded to judicial custody for 2 days, court issues notice on bail plea

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi BMW accident case: Gaganpreet Kaur remanded to judicial custody for 2 days, court issues notice on bail plea

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi BMW accident case: Gaganpreet Kaur remanded to judicial custody for 2 days, court issues notice on bail plea
Delhi BMW accident case: Gaganpreet Kaur remanded to judicial custody for 2 days, court issues notice on bail plea
Delhi BMW accident case: Gaganpreet Kaur remanded to judicial custody for 2 days, court issues notice on bail plea
Delhi BMW accident case: Gaganpreet Kaur remanded to judicial custody for 2 days, court issues notice on bail plea

QUICK LINKS