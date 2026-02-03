Delhi Crime: Man Arrested For Allegedly Repeatedly Raping His 14-Year-Old Daughter In Paharganj, Police Launch Detailed Investigation

The police arrested a man who had sexually assaulted his 14-year-old daughter multiple times during their investigation of a disturbing event which took place in central Delhi’s Paharganj area.

What Happened Here?

The eighth grade student revealed that her mother had departed to their home village in Bihar about 15 days before her father began to sexually abuse her. The victim described how her father raped her on January 31 and then proceeded to commit similar assaults against her five times during the two weeks that followed. The accused used his domestic violence history against both the girl and her mother to enforce her silence after she attempted to resist him.

The girl remained quiet until she decided to protect her younger sibling from experiencing the same situation. The girl visited Paharganj Police Station on Sunday with her landlords who are the parents of her friend to explain her experience. The Delhi Police established a special team to investigate the case after she filed her official complaint. The victim underwent medical examination and provided her statement to a qualified authority who confirmed her accusations which resulted in the father’s arrest on Monday.

Police Investigation

The present judicial system functions according to Section 64(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The defendant admitted his offenses during police questioning while he disclosed that he used threats to prevent the child from reporting to others. The forensic teams conducted their investigation at the home to obtain evidence. The case shows how essential community support systems enable at risk minors to report domestic violence to law enforcement through their landlords.

