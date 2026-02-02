Odisha Shocker: Blind, Deaf And Mute Students Sexually Abused By School Warden; Committee Formed To Probe ‘Inappropriate Physical Contact’

In a shocking revelation from Odisha, Sandhya Darshan Mahapatra, the male warden of the Red Cross School for the Blind, Deaf, and Mute, has been accused of sexually abusing multiple students.

Both girls and boys at the school allege that the warden touched students inappropriately and, in some cases, dragged them against their will.

Boys who reported the incidents claimed that doing so led to severe physical and mental punishment, creating an environment of fear and intimidation.

Footage and Complaints Highlight Students’ Distress

According to reports, videos and written complaints show physically impaired students signaling distress through gestures, given their disabilities. In the clips, the warden is seen making inappropriate physical contact, including touching the back, shoulders, and arms of female students. Some incidents reportedly occurred in dark and secluded corners of the school, raising serious safety concerns.

Committee Formed to Investigate Allegations

Kalahandi District Child Protection Officer Shailendu Mahapatra confirmed that complaints had been received. A committee headed by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM-General) has been formed to investigate the matter.

“We have received complaints against some employees regarding the harassment and sexual exploitation of children,” Mahapatra told NDTV. “A report will be submitted to the District Collector, after which appropriate action will be taken. The preliminary investigation has been completed. If the allegations against the concerned individual are proven true, strict legal action will be taken according to the law.”

Rising Concerns About Crimes Against Women in Odisha

Highlighting the broader context, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed earlier the state assembly that 37,611 cases of crime against women were registered in Odisha between June 2024 and July 2025.

These included:

2,933 cases of rape

9,181 cases of molestation

1,278 cases of sexual harassment

2,161 cases of public disrobing

8,227 cases of kidnapping or abduction

5,464 dowry-related torture cases

Additional reports included 702 eve-teasing cases, 174 attempted rapes, 334 refusal-to-marry-after-sex cases, 447 stalking cases, 3 acid attacks, 127 trafficking cases, 264 dowry homicides, and 44 dowry suicides.

In connection with these crimes, 5,979 people, including 225 women, were arrested. The Chief Minister emphasized that sensitive cases such as rape, POCSO, and acid attacks are being closely monitored by senior police officials.

Odisha Authorities Take Action

The formation of the investigation committee at the Red Cross School reflects Odisha authorities’ commitment to addressing crimes against vulnerable and disabled children. The case has sparked outrage among citizens and child rights advocates, highlighting the urgent need for strict monitoring and protective measures in special needs institutions.

