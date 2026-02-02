LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session chappell roan Aditya Dhar christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session chappell roan Aditya Dhar christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session chappell roan Aditya Dhar christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session chappell roan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session chappell roan Aditya Dhar christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session chappell roan Aditya Dhar christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session chappell roan Aditya Dhar christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session chappell roan
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Odisha Shocker: Blind, Deaf And Mute Students Sexually Abused By School Warden; Committee Formed To Probe ‘Inappropriate Physical Contact’

Odisha Shocker: Blind, Deaf And Mute Students Sexually Abused By School Warden; Committee Formed To Probe ‘Inappropriate Physical Contact’

Odisha warden sexually abused blind, deaf, and mute students; committee formed to probe inappropriate physical contact.

Odisha warden sexually abused blind, deaf, and mute students. (Photo: Canva)
Odisha warden sexually abused blind, deaf, and mute students. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 2, 2026 20:28:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Odisha Shocker: Blind, Deaf And Mute Students Sexually Abused By School Warden; Committee Formed To Probe ‘Inappropriate Physical Contact’

In a shocking revelation from Odisha, Sandhya Darshan Mahapatra, the male warden of the Red Cross School for the Blind, Deaf, and Mute, has been accused of sexually abusing multiple students.

You Might Be Interested In

Both girls and boys at the school allege that the warden touched students inappropriately and, in some cases, dragged them against their will.

Boys who reported the incidents claimed that doing so led to severe physical and mental punishment, creating an environment of fear and intimidation.

You Might Be Interested In

Footage and Complaints Highlight Students’ Distress

According to reports, videos and written complaints show physically impaired students signaling distress through gestures, given their disabilities. In the clips, the warden is seen making inappropriate physical contact, including touching the back, shoulders, and arms of female students. Some incidents reportedly occurred in dark and secluded corners of the school, raising serious safety concerns.

Committee Formed to Investigate Allegations

Kalahandi District Child Protection Officer Shailendu Mahapatra confirmed that complaints had been received. A committee headed by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM-General) has been formed to investigate the matter.

“We have received complaints against some employees regarding the harassment and sexual exploitation of children,” Mahapatra told NDTV. “A report will be submitted to the District Collector, after which appropriate action will be taken. The preliminary investigation has been completed. If the allegations against the concerned individual are proven true, strict legal action will be taken according to the law.”

Rising Concerns About Crimes Against Women in Odisha

Highlighting the broader context, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed earlier the state assembly that 37,611 cases of crime against women were registered in Odisha between June 2024 and July 2025.

These included:

  • 2,933 cases of rape

  • 9,181 cases of molestation

  • 1,278 cases of sexual harassment

  • 2,161 cases of public disrobing

  • 8,227 cases of kidnapping or abduction

  • 5,464 dowry-related torture cases

Additional reports included 702 eve-teasing cases, 174 attempted rapes, 334 refusal-to-marry-after-sex cases, 447 stalking cases, 3 acid attacks, 127 trafficking cases, 264 dowry homicides, and 44 dowry suicides.

In connection with these crimes, 5,979 people, including 225 women, were arrested. The Chief Minister emphasized that sensitive cases such as rape, POCSO, and acid attacks are being closely monitored by senior police officials.

Odisha Authorities Take Action

The formation of the investigation committee at the Red Cross School reflects Odisha authorities’ commitment to addressing crimes against vulnerable and disabled children. The case has sparked outrage among citizens and child rights advocates, highlighting the urgent need for strict monitoring and protective measures in special needs institutions.

ALSO READ: Watch: Obscene Gestures, Blowing Kisses: Noida Men Chase Family Car; 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘It’s Simple in UP Nowadays’

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 8:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: odishaOdisha newsOdisha school wardenOdisha sexual abuse

RELATED News

Bareilly Shocker: Nine Years Of Marriage, One Fatal Night — Wife Strangles Husband With Help Of In-Laws Over Financial Disputes

Momo Craze Goes Too Far: 14-Year-Old UP Teen Steals Jewellery Worth Lakhs From Home, Pays Street Vendor, Family Files Police Complaint

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes Cow, Unrest Erupts As Locals Set Shops, Vehicles On Fire; Police Detain Accused

Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Rapes, Murders 65-Year-Old Woman; Later Found Hanging In Same Room

Indore Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Murders Minor Boy With Rope, Smashes Face With Brick, Hides Body In Bed Box, Later Moves Around Cops During Search Until THIS Chilling Twist

LATEST NEWS

Odisha Shocker: Blind, Deaf And Mute Students Sexually Abused By School Warden; Committee Formed To Probe ‘Inappropriate Physical Contact’

How Best of Exports Became a Reliable Hotel Furniture Manufacturers Company in India

T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up: N Jagadeesan Hits 100, Ayush Badoni And Tilak Varma Star vs USA

Who Is Marta Alicia Ramirez Veliz? Trump Administration Sues Undocumented Virginia Immigrant, Seeks Nearly $1 Million Fine For Failing To Self-Deport

‘Elvish Yadav Deposited Rs 1 Lakh Before Assault…’: Maxtern Makes An Explosive Claim As He Revisits His Past Clash While Opening Up To Prince Narula On THE 50 Show

Balochistan Protests, Demand For Sindhudesh: Pakistan On Boil As Anti-Government Movements Rise

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Releasing Tomorrow? Aditya Dhar And Ranveer Singh Drop A BIG Hint, Sending Fans Into A Frenzy- What We Know

NEET SS Scorecard to be Out At natboard.edu.in, How To Check and Download the Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide Here

Donald Trump Rolls Out $12 Billion Minerals Stockpile To Counter China: Reports

GCC School and KC GlobEd Host Round Table Meeting on Impact of AI on GCCs – Building the Future Workforce

Odisha Shocker: Blind, Deaf And Mute Students Sexually Abused By School Warden; Committee Formed To Probe ‘Inappropriate Physical Contact’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Odisha Shocker: Blind, Deaf And Mute Students Sexually Abused By School Warden; Committee Formed To Probe ‘Inappropriate Physical Contact’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Odisha Shocker: Blind, Deaf And Mute Students Sexually Abused By School Warden; Committee Formed To Probe ‘Inappropriate Physical Contact’
Odisha Shocker: Blind, Deaf And Mute Students Sexually Abused By School Warden; Committee Formed To Probe ‘Inappropriate Physical Contact’
Odisha Shocker: Blind, Deaf And Mute Students Sexually Abused By School Warden; Committee Formed To Probe ‘Inappropriate Physical Contact’
Odisha Shocker: Blind, Deaf And Mute Students Sexually Abused By School Warden; Committee Formed To Probe ‘Inappropriate Physical Contact’

QUICK LINKS