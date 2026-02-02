Watch: Obscene Gestures, Blowing Kisses: Noida Men Chase Family Car; 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘It’s Simple in UP Nowadays’

A disturbing incident in Noida has gone viral on social media, showing two men allegedly harassing a family while driving alongside them. In the widely shared video, one of the accused can be seen in a red MG Hector, chasing a family’s car while blowing kisses and making obscene gestures, sparking widespread outrage online.

The viral clip was shared with captions criticizing the men’s behaviour, calling it “entitlement on the roads” and urging authorities to take strict action.

Watch here:

Noida nights just got creepier: Boys in red MG Hector chase a family car, blow flying kisses & throw obscene gestures like it’s entertainment. These entitled clowns think roads are their playground time for @noidapolice to teach them real consequences. Zero tolerance for… pic.twitter.com/X3bLdWmcbq — Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) February 1, 2026







Responding swiftly, Noida Police arrested the two individuals involved. “A case has been registered regarding this incident. The two accused have been apprehended, the vehicle used has been seized, and further legal action is underway,” said the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Netizens expressed shock and concern over the incident. Many commented on the growing problem of harassment on roads, with one noting, “These incidents are becoming all too common in Delhi-NCR. Parents and society must take responsibility.” Others applauded the police for acting promptly, hoping the offenders face appropriate consequences.

The incident has reignited conversations about road safety, accountability, and public awareness in the NCR region. Authorities have emphasized that such behaviour will not be tolerated and that strict measures will continue to ensure public safety.

