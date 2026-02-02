LIVE TV
Watch: Obscene Gestures, Blowing Kisses: Noida Men Chase Family Car; 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'It's Simple in UP Nowadays'

Watch: Obscene Gestures, Blowing Kisses: Noida Men Chase Family Car; 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘It’s Simple in UP Nowadays’

Noida men chase family car, blow kisses & make obscene gestures; 2 arrested after viral video, netizens slam “simple in UP nowadays.”

Noida men chase family car, blow kisses & make obscene gestures. (Photo: X/@noidapolice)
Noida men chase family car, blow kisses & make obscene gestures. (Photo: X/@noidapolice)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 2, 2026 19:53:54 IST

Watch: Obscene Gestures, Blowing Kisses: Noida Men Chase Family Car; 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘It’s Simple in UP Nowadays’

A disturbing incident in Noida has gone viral on social media, showing two men allegedly harassing a family while driving alongside them. In the widely shared video, one of the accused can be seen in a red MG Hector, chasing a family’s car while blowing kisses and making obscene gestures, sparking widespread outrage online.

The viral clip was shared with captions criticizing the men’s behaviour, calling it “entitlement on the roads” and urging authorities to take strict action.

Watch here:

Responding swiftly, Noida Police arrested the two individuals involved. “A case has been registered regarding this incident. The two accused have been apprehended, the vehicle used has been seized, and further legal action is underway,” said the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Netizens expressed shock and concern over the incident. Many commented on the growing problem of harassment on roads, with one noting, “These incidents are becoming all too common in Delhi-NCR. Parents and society must take responsibility.” Others applauded the police for acting promptly, hoping the offenders face appropriate consequences.

The incident has reignited conversations about road safety, accountability, and public awareness in the NCR region. Authorities have emphasized that such behaviour will not be tolerated and that strict measures will continue to ensure public safety.

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 7:53 PM IST
Tags: NoidaNoida harassmentNoida viral video

Watch: Obscene Gestures, Blowing Kisses: Noida Men Chase Family Car; 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘It’s Simple in UP Nowadays’

Watch: Obscene Gestures, Blowing Kisses: Noida Men Chase Family Car; 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘It’s Simple in UP Nowadays’

