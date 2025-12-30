Delhi New Year’s Eve Traffic Advisory: Here are the Restrictions Around CP, India Gate & More

Delhi New Year’s Eve Traffic Advisory: Delhi Roadway Police have issued a comprehensive advisory for the celebration of the New Year, outlining significant traffic limitations and detours in the heart of Delhi, especially around Connaught Place and India Gate, effective from the night of 31 December 2025 onwards.

The primary restrictions are as follows.

These restrictions will apply to both private and public modes of transportation in the vicinity of CP.

The three Circles (Inner, Middle, and Outer) of Connaught Place will not be open to general traffic; passing of only authorized vehicles will be permitted to pass.

After 7 pm on 31 December, no vehicle shall be permitted to travel toward Connaught Place till the conclusion of the New Year celebrations, except for vehicles with valid passes.

No vehicles will be allowed to drive to CP past Mandi House, Bengali Market, the Ranjit Singh Flyover north foot, the Minto Road-DDU Marg intersection, Chelmsford Road next to Munje Chowk, Gole Market, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, and the surrounding intersections.

The vehicles caught illegally parked in restricted areas will be towed and fined, so the drivers are recommended to park only in the approved areas.

Special arrangements for India Gate and adjacent areas are as follows: if there is a large crowd, vehicles may be barred from entering C-Hexagon and redirected from Q-Point, MLNP, Sunehri Masjid, Janpath, Rajpath-Rafi Marg, and Windsor Place.