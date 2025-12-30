LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi New Year’s Eve Traffic Advisory: Here are the Restrictions Around CP, India Gate & More

Delhi Traffic Police announces New Year’s Eve restrictions from 7 pm, closing Connaught Place and regulating India Gate access, with diversions, alternative routes, and advising to use public transport.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: December 30, 2025 11:59:30 IST

Delhi New Year’s Eve Traffic Advisory: Delhi Roadway Police have issued a comprehensive advisory for the celebration of the New Year, outlining significant traffic limitations and detours in the heart of Delhi, especially around Connaught Place and India Gate, effective from the night of 31 December 2025 onwards. 

The primary restrictions are as follows.

 

The cutoff points are

  • No vehicles will be allowed to drive to CP past Mandi House, Bengali Market, the Ranjit Singh Flyover north foot, the Minto Road-DDU Marg intersection, Chelmsford Road next to Munje Chowk, Gole Market, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, and the surrounding intersections. 

  • The vehicles caught illegally parked in restricted areas will be towed and fined, so the drivers are recommended to park only in the approved areas. 

  • Special arrangements for India Gate and adjacent areas are as follows: if there is a large crowd, vehicles may be barred from entering C-Hexagon and redirected from Q-Point, MLNP, Sunehri Masjid, Janpath, Rajpath-Rafi Marg, and Windsor Place. 

  • A big rush is also likely at the Delhi Zoo and Mathura Road, hence the commuters are encouraged to stay away from the Bhairon Road/Mathura Road route between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan.

 

Recommended Alternative Routes

  • In the case of north-south traffic, take Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or through Delhi Gate -Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg -Mathura Road, or Rani Jhansi Marg -Panchkuian Road -Mandir Marg -Park Street -Mother Teresa Crescent -Ring Road.​

  • For east-west movement, the main road is the Ring Road. Then, use Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, RML roundabout, Park Street, and Shankar Road.​

 

Suggestions to Commuters

  • The public has been asked to use public transport, such as the metro, and avoid cars to the CP and India Gate. They should stay tuned to the real-time updates provided by the Delhi Traffic Police’s social media accounts.​

  • The traffic helplines 1095 and 011-25844444 and WhatsApp 8750871493 will be available for assistance on New Year’s Eve.

ALSO READ: Will It Rain On New Year In Delhi? IMD Issues Red Alert – What You Must Know About Fog, Cold Wave, And Air Quality

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 11:59 AM IST
