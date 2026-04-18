Delhi Weather Disrupts Flight Schedules: IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Delays, Passengers Face Diversions And Operational Slowdown Across Routes

Flight operations at Delhi airport were hit on Friday as changing weather conditions led to delays, schedule disruptions and congestion across multiple routes. Passengers were advised to stay updated as airlines adjusted operations in real time.

Flights Delayed As Conditions Worsen

Unfavourable weather over the national capital caused several incoming and outgoing flights to run behind schedule. Some services were delayed at the runway stage, while others had to be rescheduled as air traffic movement slowed.

Passengers reported longer waiting times at terminals as airlines worked to manage the sudden operational pressure.

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory For Flyers

Amid the disruption, IndiGo issued a travel advisory asking passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. The airline also warned that delays could continue if conditions did not improve.

Travel Advisory Bad weather over #Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 17, 2026

Ground staff and airport authorities continued coordinating to minimise inconvenience and maintain safety standards during the disruptions.

Airport Operations Gradually Stabilising

Officials are monitoring the situation closely as flight schedules are gradually being normalised. However, intermittent delays are still expected until weather conditions fully stabilise.

Passengers have been urged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

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