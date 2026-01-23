Delhi Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Western Disturbance Brings Light Rain, Thunderstorms To NCR, Snowfall In J&K, Himachal

Cold weather conditions returned to north India on Friday as an active Western Disturbance impacted the region, triggering rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in several areas. Parts of Delhi and Noida witnessed light rain early Friday morning, marking a sharp shift from the unusually warm conditions recorded a day earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi, Noida To Witness More Rain As Weather Takes U-Turn

According to the weather agency, the national capital is likely to experience one or two more spells of light rain during the day, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Wind speeds may reach 30–40 kmph during the early morning to forenoon hours.

A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi, with the IMD advising residents to remain cautious, particularly during sudden showers and strong winds.

Delhi Weather: Temperature Drop Forecast

Delhi had witnessed abnormally warm weather on Thursday, when the maximum temperature rose to 27.1 degrees Celsius — nearly seven degrees above the seasonal average — making it the warmest January day in the city in the last seven years.

Weather officials attributed the spike in temperature to warm easterly winds and clear skies, which resulted in prolonged sunshine hours. However, the IMD has now forecast a significant drop in temperatures.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius on Friday and may fall further to 16–18 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Delhi Weather: Orange Nowcast Warning Issued for Rain and Thunderstorms

Early Friday morning, the IMD issued an “Orange Nowcast Warning” for rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in several parts of Delhi. Shallow fog has also been predicted during the morning hours.

In a post on social media, the weather agency said multiple areas across the city are likely to be affected.

“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (40–60 kmph gusty winds) is likely to occur at few places of Delhi,” the IMD said.

Areas Likely to Be Affected in Delhi As Weather Changes

The IMD identified the following areas as likely to experience rainfall and stormy conditions:

Narela

Bawana

Alipur

Burari

Kanjhawala

Rohini

Badli

Model Town

Azadpur

Pitampura

Mundaka

Paschim Vihar

Punjabi Bagh

Rajouri Garden

Jafarpur

Najafgarh

Dwarka

At 4:30 am, gusty winds reaching 37 kilometres per hour were recorded at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Palam, the Met Department said.

NCR, Haryana and Rajasthan Also on Alert

In the National Capital Region, the IMD has forecast rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in Bahadurgarh. Similar warnings have been issued for parts of Haryana, including Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farrukhnagar, Mahendragarh and Narnaul.

Rajasthan’s Kotputli is also expected to witness similar weather conditions, the IMD said.

In a separate forecast, the weather agency stated that the early Friday morning rain spell over Delhi is due to the ongoing western disturbance. Another spell of very light to light rain is likely during the afternoon or evening hours on Friday. A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms.

Heavy Snowfall Forecast in Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is bracing for major snowfall as back-to-back western disturbances are expected to affect the region’s weather for nearly a week.

The IMD has forecast heavy snowfall in the Kashmir Valley and Pir Panjal range starting early Friday. IMD Srinagar Director Mukhtar Ahmad said moderate to heavy rainfall and snowfall are likely in parts of south Kashmir, while north Kashmir may also receive heavy snow.

High-altitude areas such as Zojila Pass, Gulmarg and parts of Kupwara could receive between two and three feet of snowfall, he said.

Authorities have stepped up preparedness measures in view of the forecast. In Kulgam district, officials said 232 pregnant women who are expected to deliver this week have already been admitted to hospitals as a precautionary step.

Orange, Yellow Alerts Issued in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

A strong western disturbance is also active over Himachal Pradesh, with the IMD forecasting heavy rain and snowfall in the mountainous regions over the next few days starting Friday.

An orange alert has been issued for heavy snowfall in parts of Chamba, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts on January 23.

Uttarakhand is also expected to witness rain and snowfall on January 23. According to the IMD, an orange alert has been issued for Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts.

A yellow alert has been issued for Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, Pauri, Almora and Nainital, the weather department said.

