LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather MARTY SUPREME academy-awards Boeing F-47 Border ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather MARTY SUPREME academy-awards Boeing F-47 Border ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather MARTY SUPREME academy-awards Boeing F-47 Border ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather MARTY SUPREME academy-awards Boeing F-47 Border
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather MARTY SUPREME academy-awards Boeing F-47 Border ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather MARTY SUPREME academy-awards Boeing F-47 Border ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather MARTY SUPREME academy-awards Boeing F-47 Border ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather MARTY SUPREME academy-awards Boeing F-47 Border
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Western Disturbance Brings Light Rain, Thunderstorms To NCR, Snowfall In J&K, Himachal

Delhi Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Western Disturbance Brings Light Rain, Thunderstorms To NCR, Snowfall In J&K, Himachal

Cold weather made a comeback in north India on Friday as an active western disturbance triggered rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several states. Delhi and parts of the NCR saw early morning showers. IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for rain and lightning. Heavy snowfall warnings have also been sounded for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Western Disturbance brings rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds to Delhi-NCR; snowfall alerts issued for J&K, Himachal and Uttarakhand. Photo: ANI.
Western Disturbance brings rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds to Delhi-NCR; snowfall alerts issued for J&K, Himachal and Uttarakhand. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 23, 2026 09:00:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Western Disturbance Brings Light Rain, Thunderstorms To NCR, Snowfall In J&K, Himachal

Cold weather conditions returned to north India on Friday as an active Western Disturbance impacted the region, triggering rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in several areas. Parts of Delhi and Noida witnessed light rain early Friday morning, marking a sharp shift from the unusually warm conditions recorded a day earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

You Might Be Interested In

Delhi, Noida To Witness More Rain As Weather Takes U-Turn

According to the weather agency, the national capital is likely to experience one or two more spells of light rain during the day, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Wind speeds may reach 30–40 kmph during the early morning to forenoon hours.

A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi, with the IMD advising residents to remain cautious, particularly during sudden showers and strong winds.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Jammu And Kashmir: 10 Indian Army Personnel Dead, Multiple Injured After Vehicle Falls Into A Gorge In Doda

Delhi Weather: Temperature Drop Forecast

Delhi had witnessed abnormally warm weather on Thursday, when the maximum temperature rose to 27.1 degrees Celsius — nearly seven degrees above the seasonal average — making it the warmest January day in the city in the last seven years.

Weather officials attributed the spike in temperature to warm easterly winds and clear skies, which resulted in prolonged sunshine hours. However, the IMD has now forecast a significant drop in temperatures.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius on Friday and may fall further to 16–18 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Delhi Weather: Orange Nowcast Warning Issued for Rain and Thunderstorms

Early Friday morning, the IMD issued an “Orange Nowcast Warning” for rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in several parts of Delhi. Shallow fog has also been predicted during the morning hours.

In a post on social media, the weather agency said multiple areas across the city are likely to be affected.

“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (40–60 kmph gusty winds) is likely to occur at few places of Delhi,” the IMD said.

Areas Likely to Be Affected in Delhi As Weather Changes

The IMD identified the following areas as likely to experience rainfall and stormy conditions:

Narela

Bawana

Alipur

Burari

Kanjhawala

Rohini

Badli

Model Town

Azadpur

Pitampura

Mundaka

Paschim Vihar

Punjabi Bagh

Rajouri Garden

Jafarpur

Najafgarh

Dwarka

At 4:30 am, gusty winds reaching 37 kilometres per hour were recorded at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Palam, the Met Department said.

NCR, Haryana and Rajasthan Also on Alert

In the National Capital Region, the IMD has forecast rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in Bahadurgarh. Similar warnings have been issued for parts of Haryana, including Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farrukhnagar, Mahendragarh and Narnaul.

Rajasthan’s Kotputli is also expected to witness similar weather conditions, the IMD said.

In a separate forecast, the weather agency stated that the early Friday morning rain spell over Delhi is due to the ongoing western disturbance. Another spell of very light to light rain is likely during the afternoon or evening hours on Friday. A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms.

Heavy Snowfall Forecast in Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is bracing for major snowfall as back-to-back western disturbances are expected to affect the region’s weather for nearly a week.

The IMD has forecast heavy snowfall in the Kashmir Valley and Pir Panjal range starting early Friday. IMD Srinagar Director Mukhtar Ahmad said moderate to heavy rainfall and snowfall are likely in parts of south Kashmir, while north Kashmir may also receive heavy snow.

High-altitude areas such as Zojila Pass, Gulmarg and parts of Kupwara could receive between two and three feet of snowfall, he said.

Authorities have stepped up preparedness measures in view of the forecast. In Kulgam district, officials said 232 pregnant women who are expected to deliver this week have already been admitted to hospitals as a precautionary step.

Orange, Yellow Alerts Issued in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

A strong western disturbance is also active over Himachal Pradesh, with the IMD forecasting heavy rain and snowfall in the mountainous regions over the next few days starting Friday.

An orange alert has been issued for heavy snowfall in parts of Chamba, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts on January 23.

Uttarakhand is also expected to witness rain and snowfall on January 23. According to the IMD, an orange alert has been issued for Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts.

A yellow alert has been issued for Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, Pauri, Almora and Nainital, the weather department said.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai Digital Arrest Scam: Cyber Criminals Dupe An 80-Year-Old Of ₹4.38 Crore Using Forged FIRs, RBI Letters, ED Notices, Later Credit ₹1 Crore, Here’s Why

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 8:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Delhi NCR WeatherDelhi rainsdelhi weatherhome-hero-pos-3rainfallSnowfallweather

RELATED News

PM Modi Expresses Excitement Ahead Of Brazil’s Lula India Visit: ‘Look Forward To Welcoming Him Soon’

Bomb Threat Note Found In IndiGo Delhi-Pune Flight Lavatory, Discovered After Landing, Triggers Security Alert

Navi Mumbai Digital Arrest Scam: Cyber Criminals Dupe An 80-Year-Old Of ₹4.38 Crore Using Forged FIRs, RBI Letters, ED Notices, Later Credit ₹1 Crore, Here’s Why

Manipur Horror: Masked Men Abduct A Meitei Man Visiting His Kuki-Zo Wife, Kill Him While He Pleads For Life On Camera

Who Was Pathiram Manjhi? Maoist Leader With Rs 1 Crore Bounty On His Head Gets Killed In Encounter In Jharkhand

LATEST NEWS

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Green, IndiGo, JSW Steel, Ashoka Buildcon, RK Swamy, Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, DLF, BPCL, Home First Finance, Ashoka Buildcon, RK Swamy in focus on 23 January

Davos Deal, Domestic Disaster: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Faces Fire At Home For ‘Ditching Palestine’ – Will Protests Rock Pakistan?

Delhi Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Western Disturbance Brings Light Rain, Thunderstorms To NCR, Snowfall In J&K, Himachal

Tragedy in Loni Kalbhor: 5-Year-Old Crushed by Speeding Vehicle Inside Society, Shocking Video Goes Viral0

Trump Warns Iran Over Protester Hangings: ‘Massive Fleet Heading That Way,’ Tensions Escalate Across Middle East

‘Your Time Is Over’: Jim Jordan Clashes With Jack Smith As Trump Faces Criminal Activity Claims

Microsoft 365 Outage Hits Outlook, Microsoft Store, And More: Company Issues Crucial Update On Sudden Service Disruption

Border 2 Box Office Prediction: Sunny Deol’s Action-Packed Sequel Charges Toward Massive Opening, Rs 55.75 Crore Pre-Bookings Buzz

Davos 2026: Elon Musk’s Greenland Jokes Flop As He Predicts Robots Will Soon Outnumber Humans

Why Is Trump Suing JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon? Alleged ‘Debanking’ Triggers Legal Showdown Nationwide

Delhi Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Western Disturbance Brings Light Rain, Thunderstorms To NCR, Snowfall In J&K, Himachal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Western Disturbance Brings Light Rain, Thunderstorms To NCR, Snowfall In J&K, Himachal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Western Disturbance Brings Light Rain, Thunderstorms To NCR, Snowfall In J&K, Himachal
Delhi Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Western Disturbance Brings Light Rain, Thunderstorms To NCR, Snowfall In J&K, Himachal
Delhi Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Western Disturbance Brings Light Rain, Thunderstorms To NCR, Snowfall In J&K, Himachal
Delhi Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Western Disturbance Brings Light Rain, Thunderstorms To NCR, Snowfall In J&K, Himachal

QUICK LINKS