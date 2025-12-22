LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Desh ke andar do namune hai’: Yogi Adityanath Targets Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Codeine Syrup Case

‘Desh ke andar do namune hai’: Yogi Adityanath Targets Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Codeine Syrup Case

A sharp political spat has erupted between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister told the state Assembly that no deaths have occurred in the state due to codeine-based cough syrup and asserted that the case is being pursued strictly under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Yogi Adityanath Targets Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Codeine Syrup Case. (Representative Image: ANI)
Yogi Adityanath Targets Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Codeine Syrup Case. (Representative Image: ANI)

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: December 22, 2025 16:12:28 IST

'Desh ke andar do namune hai': Yogi Adityanath Targets Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Codeine Syrup Case

A sharp political spat has erupted between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. On Monday, while addressing the codeine syrup case, the Chief Minister took aim at Akhlesh and his aide, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, referring to the two leaders as “do namune.”

“There are two types of people (‘Desh ke andar do namune hain ‘). One sits in Delhi and the other in Lucknow. When there is any discussion in the country, they immediately flee the country, and I think the same thing is happening with your ‘Babua’. He will also leave the country again for a trip to England, and you people will keep shouting here,” said CM Yogi.

Akhilesh Yadav Hits Back 

Responding, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav urged leaders to maintain public decorum, and then twisting the narrative claimed that BJP members should not drag their party’s internal disputes into the public arena.

In a post on X, SP Chief said, “Self-Acceptance! No one expected the Delhi-Lucknow feud to escalate to this point. People holding constitutional positions should at least maintain some public decorum among themselves and not cross the bounds of propriety. BJP folks should not bring their party’s internal squabbles out to the crossroads. If someone takes offense somewhere, you might have to backtrack,” said Yadav.

Codeine Syrup Case: Yogi Adityanath Says No Deaths 

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister told the state Assembly that no deaths have occurred in the state due to codeine-based cough syrup and asserted that the case is being pursued strictly under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Addressing the House, the Chief Minister said, “No deaths have occurred in Uttar Pradesh due to codeine cough syrup. Secondly, action will be taken in this case under the NDPS Act. The Uttar Pradesh government has won this case in court. Thirdly, in Uttar Pradesh, the biggest wholesaler, who was first apprehended by the STF, was issued a license by the Samajwadi Party in 2016.”Providing details of the action taken so far, Yogi Adityanath said the government has registered 79 cases, named 225 accused, and arrested 78 people in connection with the matter. He added that raids have been carried out on 134 firms.”

The government has recorded 79 cases to date. 225 accused have been named in these cases. 78 accused have been arrested so far. Raids have been conducted on 134 firms,” he said.

Codeine Case Probe May Expose SP Links

The Chief Minister further alleged that links to the Samajwadi Party may emerge as the investigation progresses.

“I think if you delve deeper into this matter, you’ll find that ultimately, some leader or individual associated with the Samajwadi Party is involved. The High Court has ruled that this entire case should be prosecuted under the NDPS Act. The Uttar Pradesh government has fought this battle and won,” he stated.

Issuing a strong warning to those involved, the Chief Minister said the government would ensure strict action against all accused.

“No accused in this case will escape. And don’t worry, when the time comes, preparations will also be made for bulldozer action. Don’t complain then,” he added.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 4:11 PM IST
'Desh ke andar do namune hai': Yogi Adityanath Targets Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Codeine Syrup Case

Anubhav Mohanty: Odisha’s Superstar Continues to Redefine Stardom Across Cinema and Public Life

'Desh ke andar do namune hai': Yogi Adityanath Targets Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Codeine Syrup Case

'Desh ke andar do namune hai': Yogi Adityanath Targets Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Codeine Syrup Case

'Desh ke andar do namune hai': Yogi Adityanath Targets Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Codeine Syrup Case
'Desh ke andar do namune hai': Yogi Adityanath Targets Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Codeine Syrup Case
'Desh ke andar do namune hai': Yogi Adityanath Targets Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Codeine Syrup Case
'Desh ke andar do namune hai': Yogi Adityanath Targets Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Codeine Syrup Case

QUICK LINKS