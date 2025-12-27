LIVE TV
Will Digvijaya Singh Be The Next Big Exit From Congress? Veteran Leader Shares PM Modi's Photo, Praises BJP‑RSS

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has sparked fresh controversy after sharing a throwback photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising the BJP-RSS organisational structure. The post, made during a crucial Congress Working Committee meeting, has been seen as a pointed message to the party high command.

Digvijaya Singh’s praise of BJP-RSS after sharing PM Modi’s old photo sparks row, fuels Congress rift and BJP attack. Photos: X.
Digvijaya Singh’s praise of BJP-RSS after sharing PM Modi’s old photo sparks row, fuels Congress rift and BJP attack. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 27, 2025 15:49:48 IST

Senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Saturday shared a throwback photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising the organisational strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The photo, which stirred controversy, has once again made the parties’ internal differences public. 

Singh’s post coincided with a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, and is being widely interpreted as a pointed message to the party leadership.

All About The Photo Shared By Digvijaya Singh

The photo shared by Singh dates back to the 1990s and shows a young Narendra Modi sitting on the floor beside senior BJP leader LK Advani, who is seated on a chair. Singh described the photograph as “impactful” and said it was taken at an event in Gujarat.

The photograph is believed to have been clicked during the swearing-in ceremony of former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela in 1996.

Digvijaya Singh Praises RSS, BJP

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, while sharing the photo said how a grassroots worker could rise through the ranks within the RSS-BJP ecosystem to eventually occupy the highest political offices in the country.

“I found this picture on Quora. It is very impactful. How an RSS grassroots swayamsevak and a Jana Sangh/BJP worker, who once sat on the floor at the feet of leaders, went on to become the Chief Minister of a state and the Prime Minister of the country. This is the power of organisation. Jai Siya Ram,” Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, Singh tagged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, indicating that the message was directed squarely at the Congress high command.

BJP Targets Congress Leadership

The post quickly triggered political reactions, particularly from the BJP, which used the opportunity to question the Congress leadership and Rahul Gandhi.

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan took a swipe at Gandhi, posting, “Will Rahul Gandhi show courage and react to the shocking ‘truth bomb’ dropped by Digvijaya Singh, which has totally exposed how Congress’s first family ruthlessly runs the party in a dictatorial manner and also how autocratic and undemocratic this Congress leadership is?”

Digvijaya Singh Issues Clarification

As the issue escalated, Digvijaya Singh clarified that his comments were limited to praising organisational discipline and structure, and that his opposition to the BJP remained unchanged.

Just a week before sharing the photograph, Singh had publicly called for organisational reforms within the Congress and had made pointed remarks about Rahul Gandhi’s leadership style.

Advocating “pragmatic decentralised functioning,” Singh suggested that convincing Rahul Gandhi on internal reforms was not easy.

“Rahul Gandhi ji… please look at Congress. Like the Election Commission needs reforms, so does Congress. You have started with organisation creation, but we need more pragmatic decentralised functioning. I am sure you would do it because I know you can do it. Only problem is that it is not easy to ‘convince’ you,” Singh wrote.

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 3:49 PM IST
