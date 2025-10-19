LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload
LIVE TV
Home > India > Diwali 2025: Central Railway Deploys 1,702 Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath

Diwali 2025: Central Railway Deploys 1,702 Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath

Central Railway will be operating 1,702 special trains for Deepawali and Chhath Puja festivals in an effort to help passengers travel to their destinations and join their families on the festival.

Diwali 2025: Central Railway Deploys 1,702 Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath (Photo Credit: ANI)
Diwali 2025: Central Railway Deploys 1,702 Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath (Photo Credit: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: October 19, 2025 16:44:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Diwali 2025: Central Railway Deploys 1,702 Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath

In anticipation of heavy festive travel during Diwali and Chhath Puja, Central Railway has announced on Sunday the operation of 1,702 special trains to help passengers reach their destinations and celebrate with their families.

According to Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Nila, these trains will operate from key stations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Pune, Kolhapur, and Nagpur. Of the total, over 800 trains will run on high-demand routes to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and the northeastern states, while others will serve various destinations across the country.

To manage the festive rush efficiently, Central Railway has introduced several passenger-friendly measures:

  • Extra ticket booking counters at major stations
  • Mobile UTS services for easier ticketing
  • Designated holding areas with a capacity of over 3,000 passengers each, equipped with basic amenities like food, water, fans, and toilets

Railways Cracks Down On Misleading Festive Season

Separately, the Indian Railways has initiated strict action against the spread of misleading videos on social media, especially those falsely portraying crowded or chaotic railway scenes.

In an official statement, the Railways said that over 20 social media accounts have been identified for circulating outdated or fabricated visuals, adding that FIRs are being lodged. A 24/7 social media monitoring cell is now active to counter the spread of misinformation.

Passengers are advised to avoid sharing unverified content and rely only on updates from official sources such as @RailMinIndia on X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for accurate information.

ALSO READPre-Diwali Chaos In Delhi: Delhiites Stuck In Massive Traffic Jams, Memes And Videos Go Viral

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 2:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Central Railwaychhath pujaDiwali 2025Special Trains

RELATED News

Pre-Diwali Chaos In Delhi: Delhiites Stuck In Massive Traffic Jams, Memes And Videos Go Viral

Diwali Plans Disrupted: 256 Passengers Bound For Delhi Stranded In Italy Due To…

Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Best Wishes, Greetings And Messages For WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram For Loved Ones

HP Famous Diwali Diya Ad Turns Real: UP Police Win Hearts After Buying All Diyas From An Old Lady, WATCH

2,100+ Devotees Performed The Sacred Saryu Aarti Creating History, Ahead Of Deepotsav

LATEST NEWS

Israeli military says it conducted air strikes in Gaza's Rafah area

LAFC snatch playoff berth thanks to Moran's late equaliser against Colorado

India in Australia 2025 Scoreboard

Israel Launches Attack On Gaza, Accuses Hamas Of ‘Bold Violation Of Ceasefire’: Here’s What We Know

‘He’s Finally Here!’ Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Blessed With A Baby Boy, Duo Shares The GOOD NEWS With Fans

‘Why Spend On Diyas For Diwali?’ Akhilesh Yadav Sparks Row, VHP Says ‘Go Celebrate Christmas In Vatican’

UPDATE 5-WTA 500, Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

US-China trade war clouds global economic outlook as 'new normal' emerges

Travis Scott Delhi Concert Video: Man Attacks Woman As ‘Kaleshi’ Brawl Erupts Between Two Groups, Cops And Security Intervene

FRENCH INTERIOR MINISTRY CONFIRMS JEWELLERY STOLEN IN ROBBERY AT LOUVRE MUSEUM

Diwali 2025: Central Railway Deploys 1,702 Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Diwali 2025: Central Railway Deploys 1,702 Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Diwali 2025: Central Railway Deploys 1,702 Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath
Diwali 2025: Central Railway Deploys 1,702 Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath
Diwali 2025: Central Railway Deploys 1,702 Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath
Diwali 2025: Central Railway Deploys 1,702 Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath
QUICK LINKS