Diwali 2025: Central Railway Deploys 1,702 Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath

In anticipation of heavy festive travel during Diwali and Chhath Puja, Central Railway has announced on Sunday the operation of 1,702 special trains to help passengers reach their destinations and celebrate with their families.

According to Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Nila, these trains will operate from key stations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Pune, Kolhapur, and Nagpur. Of the total, over 800 trains will run on high-demand routes to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and the northeastern states, while others will serve various destinations across the country.

To manage the festive rush efficiently, Central Railway has introduced several passenger-friendly measures:

Extra ticket booking counters at major stations

Mobile UTS services for easier ticketing

Designated holding areas with a capacity of over 3,000 passengers each, equipped with basic amenities like food, water, fans, and toilets

Railways Cracks Down On Misleading Festive Season

Separately, the Indian Railways has initiated strict action against the spread of misleading videos on social media, especially those falsely portraying crowded or chaotic railway scenes.

In an official statement, the Railways said that over 20 social media accounts have been identified for circulating outdated or fabricated visuals, adding that FIRs are being lodged. A 24/7 social media monitoring cell is now active to counter the spread of misinformation.

Passengers are advised to avoid sharing unverified content and rely only on updates from official sources such as @RailMinIndia on X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for accurate information.

