Pre-Diwali Chaos In Delhi: Delhiites Stuck In Massive Traffic Jams, Memes And Videos Go Viral

As Diwali approaches, Delhiites are facing some of the worst traffic jams in recent times. From Moolchand to ITO, and especially on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Sirhaul Toll Plaza, roads are clogged with vehicles, leaving commuters frustrated and exhausted. Cars are lined up at almost every major intersection in the National Capital Region (NCR), turning what should be short trips into long, tiring journeys.

Commuters have taken to social media to share their experiences. Many have expressed disbelief at the level of congestion, with posts highlighting that even usually smooth areas like Chanakyapuri and Teen Murti Marg are seeing heavy traffic. One X user wrote: “Work from home, flying cars, self-driving cars are the only solution. I don’t think building more roads, flyovers, metros, underpass bridges are going to work.” Another user shared a firsthand account of the delay, saying it took him 2.5 hours to cover just 12 kilometres.

VIDEO | Roads of the national capital witness heavy traffic as people, in large numbers, head home ahead of Diwali. Visuals from Anand Vihar. #Delhi #Diwali2025 #traffic (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/VDcV4NGVlN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2025

Experts say heavy traffic during pre-Diwali days is not unusual, but this year, many are pointing to the disregard for lane discipline as a key problem. On X, on user said, “The fundamental problem is the drivers. Every road has lane markings. On my way home, there are 2-lane roads with dedicated bus lanes. This road gets split, one lane and one bus lane on the flyover and same to the left. When flyover merges with the road back, there are 2 lanes…”

While some commuters vented their frustration, others took a lighter view. Many shared memes and jokes about the traffic chaos.

Authorities have urged people to plan their travel in advance, leave early, and follow traffic rules to avoid congestion. As Diwali shopping peaks and festivities get into full swing, Delhi’s roads are likely to remain busy.

