Diwali Plans Disrupted: 256 Passengers Bound For Delhi Stranded In Italy Due To…

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded in Milan, Italy, after Air India abruptly cancelled its flight AI138 to Delhi on Friday. The flight, which was scheduled to carry 256 passengers and 10 crew members home for Diwali, could not take off due to a technical issue with the aircraft, according to reports.

Air India described the cancellation as a result of an “extended technical requirement” and said safety was the top priority. “Flight AI138 from Milan to Delhi on 17 October was cancelled due to an extended technical requirement on the aircraft scheduled to operate the flight, prioritising the safety of all passengers and crew,” the airline said in an official statement.

The last-minute cancellation disrupted travel plans for many passengers, who were hoping to reach India in time for Diwali celebrations on October 20. Families had been eagerly waiting for their loved ones, and the sudden news left several passengers frustrated.

To support the affected passengers, Air India arranged hotel accommodations for everyone. However, due to limited hotel availability in Milan, some passengers had to stay at hotels located a distance from the airport.

According to Hindustan Times, in a special case, one passenger whose Schengen visa was set to expire on October 20 was rebooked on another airline’s flight departing Milan on October 19 to ensure her travel complied with visa rules.

The airline also provided meals and other necessary ground assistance to passengers waiting in Milan. “Air India continues to provide all necessary ground assistance, including meals, to all affected passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and reaffirm our commitment to the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew,” the airline added.

