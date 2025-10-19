LIVE TV
Home > India > HP Famous Diwali Diya Ad Turns Real: UP Police Win Hearts After Buying All Diyas From An Old Lady, WATCH

HP Famous Diwali Diya Ad Turns Real: UP Police Win Hearts After Buying All Diyas From An Old Lady, WATCH

On Dhanteras, Hapur Rural Police officers helped an elderly woman and her grandson who were selling lamps on the roadside. The officers, during their foot patrol, learned that the woman had not sold a single lamp since morning. They immediately bought all her remaining lamps, bringing a smile to her face. The woman expressed gratitude, blessed the officers, and returned home happily.

Hapur Police Viral Video
Hapur Police Viral Video

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 19, 2025 05:30:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

HP Famous Diwali Diya Ad Turns Real: UP Police Win Hearts After Buying All Diyas From An Old Lady, WATCH

Remember the HP diwali ad where a young boy helps sells all the diyas for an old lady? Well a similar incident has come forth in UP’s Hapur. 

On the occasion of Dhanteras, police officers from the Hapur Rural Police extended help to an elderly woman and her grandson who were selling lamps by the roadside in the local market. 

The officers noticed the woman sitting with her unsold stock during their foot patrol. After speaking with her, they learned that she had been selling lamps since morning but had not managed to sell any.

Upon hearing her situation, officials from the Hapur Dehat police station immediately stepped in to help. The police personnel bought all the remaining lamps from the woman, ensuring she did not return home empty-handed.

The act of kindness took place in a crowded market area where many locals witnessed the incident. The officers’ initiative reflected their compassionate approach toward the community during the festive period.

The elderly woman became emotional after the police officers purchased her lamps. She expressed her gratitude, blessed the policemen, and went home content and happy.

The incident highlighted the humane side of law enforcement and their effort to support small vendors during festive occasions. The Hapur Rural Police’s thoughtful act earned appreciation from locals and social media users who praised the gesture as an example of empathy and community service.

The HP Ad On Similar story

This six year old diwali ad never gets old, where a small boy helps sell all the hand made diyas to make the seller’s happy and prosperous diwali. Watch This ad: 

Must Read: 2,100+ Devotees Performed The Sacred Saryu Aarti Creating History, Ahead Of Deepotsav

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 5:28 AM IST
HP Famous Diwali Diya Ad Turns Real: UP Police Win Hearts After Buying All Diyas From An Old Lady, WATCH

