DK Shivakumar Occupies CM suite In Karnataka Bhawan, Siddaramaiah Chose To Stay In Annexe CM Suite

Amid the strong buzz of change in guard in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar occupied the Chief Minister’s suite in the new Karnataka Bhawan in the national capital.

According to sources, Shivakumar, who arrived in the national capital on Tuesday occupied the 5th floor CM suite at new Karnataka Bhawan located in Chanakyapuri area of central Delhi.

The fifth floor of the Karnataka Bhawan is reserved for the CM suite.

He also met the party leaders at the fifth floor suite of the newly inaugurated Karnataka Bhawan.

However, when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived on Wednesday, he chose the old Karnataka Bhawan annexed 5th floor CM suite.

Sources said that Siddaramaiah had stayed at the new CM suite, when he had come to Delhi last time.

However, he complained of lack of facilities especially the ventilation issue in the new Karnataka Bhawan amd thus he chose to stay in old Annexe CM suite.

The source also revealed that as the new CM suite was not occupied, Shivakumar had requested Siddaramaiah and the latter then permitted him ro stay there.

Earlier, Shivakumar used to stay on the third floor of the old Annexe building of Karnataka Bhawan, during his stay in Delhi.

The new Karnataka Bhawan was inaugurated earlier this year.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are in Delhi to meet the party leadership. Sources indicated that both will be.meeting KC Venugopal, who is Congress General Secretary (Organisation) on Thursday. Even Shivakumar is set to meet Rahul Gandhi on Thursday evening.

The Congress has repeatedly denied the change of guard in the southern state, where it came to power in 2023. However, reports suggest that there was a rotational Chief Minister formula that was brought up in the state after the polls.

Siddaramaiah had stated that he will complete his tenure of five years as Chief Minister of the state, amid the speculations of change of guard.

