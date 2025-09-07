"Duration of trial is uncertain": Assistant Public Prosecutor on Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], September 7 (ANI): The Raja Raghuvanshi murder case is currently pending before the Session Court in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda stated that five accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, are present in the Shillong district jail. The trial’s duration is uncertain, as it hinges on the availability of witnesses and evidence.

Speaking to ANI, Chanda said on Saturday, “The case is currently pending before the Sessions Court… Five accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Ashish Singh Rajput, and Aanand Kurmiare, are present in the Shillong district… The duration of the trial is uncertain and depends on the availability of witnesses and evidence.”

Raja Raghuvanshi, a 29-year-old Indore-based businessman, was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 23, 2025. His wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, was arrested on June 9 for allegedly hiring contract killers to eliminate him. The police investigation revealed that Sonam was in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha, who allegedly conspired with her to commit the murder.

A 790-page chargesheet was filed by the East Khasi Hills police, naming Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, and three others as key accused. The charges include murder, disappearance of evidence, and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police investigation revealed that the murder was meticulously planned, with Sonam and Raj Kushwaha making three failed attempts before succeeding. The trial will determine the fate of the accused based on the evidence presented.

Meanwhile, after Meghalaya Police filed a 790-page chargesheet in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case on Saturday, Raghuvanshi’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, said that Sonam and all other accused should face severe punishment, adding that they should get a death sentence.

Speaking to ANI, Vipin Raghuvanshi said, “We have not received the chargesheet yet. I will visit Meghalaya on Monday and then will read the chargesheet. Meghalaya police filed a 790-page chargesheet in the case. Sonam and all the others accused should face severe punishment. I demand that Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, and all the others accused get a death sentence.”

He further said that he would read the chargesheet of the case and then would see what was left to be mentioned in the case.

“Earlier, Govind (Sonam’s brother) assured us that he would be there to provide justice for Raja Raghuvanshi, but he is not answering my call now, he deceived us like his sister. He lied to us and now he is supporting his family. He is still communicating with Sonam in jail…I will visit Meghalaya on Monday and appeal to get the chargesheet,” Raghuvanshi said.

The Meghalaya Police filed the chargesheet in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case against five accused in the Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Sohra Sub-division Court in Shillong. Along with the chargesheet, substantial material evidence and enclosures have also been filed in the court.

The police have named Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Ashish Singh Rajput, and Aanand Kurmi as key accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case and have been booked under the 103 (1) 238 (a)/ 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Earlier, as part of its investigation, the Meghalaya Police SIT reconstructed the crime scene as part of its investigation into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. The murder scene was recreated by the SIT team in Sohra in the presence of the accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and three others. (ANI)

