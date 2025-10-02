LIVE TV
Home > India > Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

This year’s Dussehra holds exceptional importance as it coincides with a rare and auspicious yoga, making Ravan Dahan especially powerful and spiritually significant."

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 2, 2025 17:13:39 IST

Dussehra is celebrated across India to signify the victories of good over evil; a celebration of the victory of Lord Rama and his defeat of Ravana. Celebrants gather throughout gardens in and around Delhi-NCR to see a Ravan Dahan ceremony, fireworks, and more Ramlila to end the Nine Nights celebration.

 

Why is Dussehra Important?

Vijayadashami, or Dussehra, brings to light the defeat of malicious forces. Effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhakaran are set aflame, urging worshippers to reconcile with their own adverse inner forces. In addition to worshipping Lord Rama and Goddess Durga, this day is also a very spiritual and cultural celebration.

 

Dashami Tithi & Ritual Timings

According to the Panchang, Dashami Tithi began on 1st October at 7:01 PM and must end on 2nd October at 7:10 PM.

Key muhurats are:

Vijay Muhurat: 2:13 PM – 3:00 PM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:52 AM – 12:39 PM

Aparahna Puja: 1:25 PM – 3:48 PM

Shastra Puja: 2:09 PM – 2:56 PM

Ravan Dahan: 6:03 PM – 7:10 PM

Ravan Dahan in Delhi-NCR

Timings remain the same across the region:

Delhi: 6:05 PM – 7:10 PM

Noida: 6:05 PM – 7:10 PM

Gurugram: 6:05 PM – 7:10 PM

Rare Yogas This Year

Dussehra 2025 is considered extremely auspicious due to peculiar yogas: Sukrama Yoga until 11:29 AM, transitioning into Dhriti Yoga. Ravi Yoga exists throughout the day, which is believed to remove negative energy and transfer positive energy. 

 

With auspicious yogas at the same time, spectacular effigy burning, and colourful festivities, Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR promises to be spiritually uplifting and culturally spectacular.

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 5:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Dashami Tithi 2025Dussehra 2025 Delhi NCRDussehra celebrations NoidaDussehra Gurugram timingsDussehra rituals 2025Dussehra yoga significance 2025Ramlila 2025 DelhiRavan Dahan timings 2025Ravana effigy burning DelhiVijayadashami 2025 muhurat

