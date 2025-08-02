EAST TECH 2025: Ranchi To Host Eastern India’s Biggest Defence-Tech Conclave This September

In a major push to strengthen India’s defence-industrial ecosystem in the East, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth today officially announced the upcoming EAST TECH 2025, a high-impact defence technology conclave set to take place in Ranchi from 17–19 September 2025.

The announcement came during a press conference held in Ranchi, where the Minister emphasized the Government’s deepening commitment to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, particularly in indigenous defence manufacturing and innovation.

“This isn’t just a showcase,” the Minister said. “It’s a platform for real-time collaboration between the armed forces and our domestic industry — and Ranchi, with its industrial backbone and skilled manpower, is the ideal host.”

A Conclave with National Ambition

Organised by the Headquarters Eastern Command of the Indian Army in partnership with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), EAST TECH 2025 aims to bring India’s sharpest minds and most agile industries under one roof.

One of the event’s defining features will be the release of Problem Definition Statements (PDS) by the Indian Army — which will outline key operational requirements in areas such as:

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Tactical Mobility

Communication Systems

Cyber Defence

Soldier Protection

The aim: to help startups, MSMEs, and private players align their technologies to actual Army needs, and get trial support — not just promises.

A dedicated webinar, announced during the presser, will serve as the launchpad for vendor registration and knowledge exchange.

What to Expect at EAST TECH 2025

The conclave is expected to feature:

200+ defence and technology vendors

50+ MSMEs and start-ups

Participation by DRDO, DPSUs, and major private players

Live equipment demos, technical briefings, and product showcases

Officials also hinted that the conclave could pave the way for Eastern India’s future inclusion in a formal Defence Industrial Corridor especially as the region gains traction for its minerals, labour force, and logistical depth.

Why Ranchi? Why Now?

Eastern Command officials say Ranchi’s selection isn’t symbolic it’s strategic. “Eastern India has long served as a frontier of resilience,” one senior Army official told NewsX. “Now it’s time the region also becomes a frontier of defence innovation.”

