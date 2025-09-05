LIVE TV
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025: Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes, Videos To Share With Your Loved Ones

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025, marking Prophet Muhammad’s birth, will be observed on September 5. Muslims worldwide celebrate with prayers, gatherings, and greetings. Share heartfelt wishes, quotes, and messages with family and friends to spread love, peace, and unity.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! A day of peace, love & blessings (Photo: Canva modified)
Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! A day of peace, love & blessings (Photo: Canva modified)

Published: September 5, 2025 10:23:54 IST

Mawlid al-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad or Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrating on Friday September 5, to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. This is one of the holiest days for Muslims globally that is celebrated with processions, religious events, prayers, and friendliness to one another.

 Muslims globally, recognize the life and message of Prophet Muhammad who preached peace, affection and community. While Sunni Muslims celebrate Milad on the 12th of Rabi al-Awwal, Shia Muslims celebrate the day on the 17th of the Islamic calendar. In India, the event also is declared a gazetted holiday and closure of schools, offices etc takes place on Milad.

Today, in an era of digitalisation, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a day when sending greetings through Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp other sources goes. Here are the warm wishes and videos that you can share with your family, friends and beloved ones on this day.

“Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak. May the beloved teachings of the Prophet lead you to righteousness and peace.

“On this holy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi with love, I send you the best happiness and peace.” 

“May the teachings of Prophet Muhammad light up your heart. Eid Mubarak.” 

“Eid Mubarak! My buddy, on this holy day, may Allah bless you and your family.

“Let us pray on this day and celebrate the birthday of our Prophet Muhammad by giving and helping others. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!”

“Do good to others, then you can see Prophet Muhammad in all. Eid Mubarak”

“It’s Eid Mubarak, enjoy it with your family and friends.”

“Have good food, donate good food to the needy, Eid Mubarak”

Today on this occasion, sharing these messages is a way to share happiness, brotherhood, and of course, assist in furthering the ideals of Islam’s core teachings.

Here are some videos for wishing your family and friends today









Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025: Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes, Videos To Share With Your Loved Ones

QUICK LINKS