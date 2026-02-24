Emergency At Delhi Airport: SpiceJet Flight To Leh Returns After Engine Failure Scare With 150 Onboard – Here’s What Happened

SpiceJet Emergency: A full emergency was declared on Tuesday morning after a Delhi–Leh flight reported a problem with one of its engines shortly after takeoff, according to a report by HT. The aircraft later returned safely to the national capital. HT quoted officials aware of the development saying the flight was forced to turn back “following an Engine Number 2 failure”.

SpiceJet Aircraft Returned Shortly After Takeoff

The aircraft involved, a Boeing 737, was carrying approximately 150 passengers, the report added. According to flight details, the Delhi–Leh (DEL-IXL) service took off at 6:21 am and landed back safely in Delhi at around 6:49 am. Another account of the timing indicated the aircraft returned at approximately 6:45 am.

All passengers were safely accommodated after landing, officials confirmed to HT.

SpiceJet Airline Statement on Incident

A spokesperson for SpiceJet, quoted by several agencies, said the flight returned to Delhi after experiencing a technical issue, while clarifying that there was no fire-related alert.

“The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally. There was no fire warning in the cockpit,” the spokesperson said.

In a detailed statement, the airline added, “A SpiceJet flight operating from Delhi to Leh on February 24 returned to Delhi after experiencing a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally. There was no fire warning in the cockpit. Situation is normal at the arrival area. SpiceJet will provide accommodation to all passengers. The next flight has been arranged for tomorrow.”

SpiceJet Fleet Expansion Plans Announced Earlier

The incident comes days after SpiceJet announced plans to expand its operational fleet. Last week, the airline said it is working to increase its fleet strength to around 60 aircraft through a combination of wet and damp leasing arrangements, along with the phased return of grounded planes into service.

