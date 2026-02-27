LIVE TV
Home > India > Fake 'E-Challan' SMS Alert: One Click On A Fraud Link Can Drain Your Bank Account In Minutes, Here's How To Verify

Fake ‘E-Challan’ SMS Alert: One Click On A Fraud Link Can Drain Your Bank Account In Minutes, Here’s How To Verify

A new phishing scam involving fake traffic e-challan messages is targeting citizens across India, prompting a fresh nationwide alert from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Last updated: February 27, 2026 15:17:48 IST

Fake ‘E-Challan’ SMS Alert: One Click On A Fraud Link Can Drain Your Bank Account In Minutes, Here’s How To Verify

A new phishing scam involving fake traffic e-challan messages is targeting citizens across India, prompting a fresh nationwide alert from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Officials have flagged a surge in fraudulent SMS messages claiming that a traffic challan has been issued against the recipient’s vehicle.

The message typically contains a link urging immediate payment to avoid penalties, creating panic and urgency.

How The Fake E-Challan Fraud Works

According to cybercrime experts, the scam begins when users click on the malicious link embedded in the SMS. The link redirects them to a fake website designed to closely mimic the official Ministry of Road Transport and Highways portal, often resembling the genuine Parivahan or M-Parivahan platforms.

Victims are then asked to enter sensitive details such as vehicle registration number, mobile number, OTP, debit or credit card information, and other banking credentials under the pretext of paying the challan. Once submitted, the information is harvested by cybercriminals, who use it to siphon off money or carry out further digital fraud.

I4C has observed that such SMS-based phishing attempts are more frequent in urban areas, where digital traffic enforcement systems are widely used and citizens are familiar with legitimate e-challan notifications.

Authorities Urge Verification Through Official Portals

Officials have clarified that genuine e-challans are issued only through authorized government websites and official state traffic police portals. Citizens are strongly advised to verify any challan notice directly through the official Parivahan website rather than clicking on SMS links.

The cybercrime agency has stressed that users must never share OTPs, banking details, or personal data on unverified websites. Victims or those receiving suspicious messages are urged to immediately report incidents via the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or the official cybercrime reporting portal to prevent financial loss.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 3:17 PM IST
Fake ‘E-Challan’ SMS Alert: One Click On A Fraud Link Can Drain Your Bank Account In Minutes, Here’s How To Verify

QUICK LINKS