Home > India > Faridabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Teen Girl Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Camera

Faridabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Teen Girl Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Camera

In Faridabad, a 17‑year‑old girl was shot twice by a stalker outside a private library. CCTV captured the attack. Police are searching for the suspect; victim hospitalized.

"CCTV footage shows the moment a 17-year-old girl was attacked by a stalker outside a library in Faridabad." ( Image Source: PTI)
"CCTV footage shows the moment a 17-year-old girl was attacked by a stalker outside a library in Faridabad." ( Image Source: PTI)

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 4, 2025 13:39:53 IST

Faridabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Teen Girl Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Camera

A 17-year-old teen girl was shot by a man who had been stalking her for a few days. The incident occurred on a Monday around 5 p.m., in front of a library located in Shyam Colony under the police station of Ballabgarh City in Faridabad (Haryana).

Details of the incident

Both the accused and victim were located at a private library. CCTV footage shows the stalker had waited for the girl for quite a while, as he was aware of her daily calls to the library before shooting the girl. The bullet struck her shoulder and grazed her abdomen. The gun was found on the scene. 

The Victim

The victim, was a girl from Shyam Colony and she was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition with shoulder and abdominal injuries. 

Accused and motive

Police have preliminary investigations indicating the accused did know the girl and allegedly stalked the victim for several days leading up to the shooting. It is also suggested that the accused attended the same coaching class as the victim.

Police action of suspect

There was a case filed, and police teams are searching for the suspect in the case, the weapon was recovered, and the ongoing investigation continues. 



Importance of this information

This is a reminder of the constant issue of stalking, women’s safety, and young students’ safety while in the public sphere, even in the daylight hours. Because the attack was recorded on video, the police may more easily identify and arrest the suspect.

This article is based on preliminary reports and updates from police investigations. We will follow up when more details emerge.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 1:39 PM IST
Faridabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Teen Girl Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Camera

QUICK LINKS