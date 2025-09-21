LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Finance Minister Sitharaman hails GST as 'revolutionary' at Thoothukudi matchbox industry's centenary celebration

Finance Minister Sitharaman hails GST as 'revolutionary' at Thoothukudi matchbox industry's centenary celebration

Finance Minister Sitharaman hails GST as 'revolutionary' at Thoothukudi matchbox industry's centenary celebration

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 07:36:08 IST

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday participated in the Tamil Nadu Matchbox Industry Centenary Celebration held at the SSTM College campus in the Kovilpatti area of Thoothukudi district.

The National Small Matchbox Manufacturers Association jointly organised the event, Global Safety Matchbox Industries Association, South India Matchbox Manufacturers Association, All India Chamber of Matchbox Industries (Sivakasi), and various matchbox producers’ associations from Sattur, Gudiyatham, Tenkasi, Dharmapuri, Pollachi, and Kaveripattinam of the Thoothukudi district.

The centenary celebration was presided over by committee president S. Maheswaran, with vice-president SSTM Krishnamoorthy and BJP state general secretary Ram Srinivasan present.

Finance Minister Sitharaman also felicitated and interacted with women workers of the matchbox industry in Kovilpatti.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sitharaman paid tribute to women workers who form the backbone of the matchbox industry.

“Women have driven this industry forward, working even in difficult conditions to sustain their families. Though many men are on this stage, at least one woman worker should have been here too,” she said.

She emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has always prioritised the southern districts despite the absence of MPs from Tamil Nadu. “Any request made regarding the southern districts, the Prime Minister immediately considers,” she said, dedicating the event to PM Modi’s birthday.

“GST reform is not a “mere tax change but a revolution,” she said, noting that the PM Modi government’s “Diwali gift” reduced taxes on 375 products by 10%, bringing down consumer prices.

Calling for political support, Nirmala Sitharaman urged people to elect leaders who could aid development, “You must choose MLAs in 2026 and MPs in 2029 who can contribute to your growth. Leaders like Kadambur C. Raju (AIADMK Senior leader) should be elected,” she said.

She also praised BJP’s Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagendran, affectionately calling him “Pannaiyar,” as locals do.

Sitharaman also visited the exhibition on matchbox industry products held as part of the centenary event.

BJP leaders, including state president Nainar Nagendran, national women’s wing president Vanathi Srinivasan (MLA), and former minister & Senior AIADMK leader Kadambur Raju, addressed the gathering. Industry leaders, including National Small Matchbox Manufacturers Association president M. Paramasivam, also delivered speeches.

The celebration drew more than 10,000 matchbox manufacturers and workers from across Tamil Nadu, including Sivakasi, Kovilpatti, and Tenkasi. A medical camp was also organised for workers, and food was arranged for participants. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: goods-and-services-taxgstkovilpattimatchbox-industryNirmala Sitharamantamil naduthoothukudi

RELATED News

CM sets Oct 31 deadline to fix Bengaluru potholes; Rs 750 cr additional fund promised: DCM DK Shivakumar
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays floral tribute to Zubeen Garg
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to meet priests, unveil Medaram development plan designs
PM Modi concludes one-day visit to Gujarat
Tejashwi Yadav will be CM face of Mahagathbandhan: Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh

LATEST NEWS

‘Business End Kaise Ho Gaya?’ Suryakumar Yadav Leaves Journalist In Splits Ahead Of India vs Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025
Consumer Affairs Ministry activates dedicated INGRAM portal to handle GST-related complaints
Asia Cup: PCB chairman Naqvi visits Pakistan training session, talks in length with coach Hesson ahead of India clash
Solar Eclipse 2025: What To Eat, Avoid And Food Rules You Need To Follow During Surya Grahan
Finance Minister Sitharaman hails GST as 'revolutionary' at Thoothukudi matchbox industry's centenary celebration
"We want it back soon": Trump resolute on reclaiming Bagram Air Base from Afghanistan
TapstartX Partners with Ideabaaz to Curate High-Impact Startups for India's Largest Fundraising Reality Show on Z TV
Sanju Samson 83 runs away from completing 1,000 T20I runs for India
New H-1B visa fee applies only to fresh applications: USCIS clarifies
On PM Modi's birthday RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center organized the "Namo Amrit Maha Arogya Camp" in Gujarat
Finance Minister Sitharaman hails GST as 'revolutionary' at Thoothukudi matchbox industry's centenary celebration

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Finance Minister Sitharaman hails GST as 'revolutionary' at Thoothukudi matchbox industry's centenary celebration

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Finance Minister Sitharaman hails GST as 'revolutionary' at Thoothukudi matchbox industry's centenary celebration
Finance Minister Sitharaman hails GST as 'revolutionary' at Thoothukudi matchbox industry's centenary celebration
Finance Minister Sitharaman hails GST as 'revolutionary' at Thoothukudi matchbox industry's centenary celebration
Finance Minister Sitharaman hails GST as 'revolutionary' at Thoothukudi matchbox industry's centenary celebration

QUICK LINKS