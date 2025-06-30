From Insurgency To Football: PM Modi Mentions Bodoland In ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the latest episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, painted a vivid picture of a new and emerging narrative from Bodoland, Assam. Once known for strife, the region is now scripting a new identity through the power of sports, especially football.

Describing a serene morning in the hills of Bodoland, PM Modi said, “Imagine a scene where morning sunlight kisses the hills and slowly brightens the plains,” He highlighted the transformation of Bodoland from a conflict-ridden area to a vibrant hub of sports. “There was a time when struggle defined Bodoland. Opportunities were limited for the youth.

But today, they carry dreams in their eyes and the courage of self-reliance in their hearts,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi noted that the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) now boasts nearly 70,000 football players, with a significant number of them being girls. This shift, he said, reflects the deep energy and confidence of the region’s youth.

He also lauded young footballers from the region who have made a mark at higher levels — Halicharan Narzary, Durga Boro, Apurba Narzary, and Manbir Basumatary. “These aren’t just names of football players. They are the face of a new generation that has brought Bodoland from the fields to the national consciousness,” PM Modi declared.

The Prime Minister praised the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) for promoting sports as a means of empowerment and unity.

He referred to the ongoing Bodoland CEM Cup 2025, which commenced on June 14 across 420 Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs) in the region, with over 3,500 teams participating.

PM Modi acknowledged the remarkable enthusiasm shown by the youth and players, describing it as a celebration of sportsmanship and community spirit.

Closing his remarks, PM Modi underlined the importance of fitness and well-being, urging the nation to invest in their physical health to unlock their full potential.

“If we want to expand our capabilities, we must first focus on our fitness and well-being,” he said.

Reacting to the mention made by the Prime Minister, BTR Chief Pramod Boro has thanked the Prime Minister for his honourable mention. “We decided two months back to start the CEM football tournament, and more than 300 clubs and around 70,000 players have participated. It is going to continue till 15th July. Today, we are feeling very proud that the PM has mentioned in his Mann Ki Baat programme about our initiative,” said Pramod Boro.

The BTR Chief further highlighted that the people of the BTR region consider football a festival. “For 2 months every year, our people play football like a festival. Through football, it is like entertainment and exercise as well. Young boys and girls are taking this as a career. Much progress is going on in football, and we are also starting an academy. PM had appealed for peace in this region, and since then, we are working to get peace,” added Pramod Boro.