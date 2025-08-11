From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025

The Monsoon session 2025 of Parliament commenced on July 21, 2025, and will conclude on August 21, 2025. The Monsoon session, among three – the Budget session and the Winter session – is an important time for lawmaking and political deliberations. Like other sessions, this time too, key bills lined up for debate and were waiting for approval. However, some of them have already passed through the Lok Sabha. Let’s have a look at the bills passed by the Lok Sabha till now during the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The Income Tax (No 2) Bill (For More Details)

Seeking an amendment to the Income Tax Act, 1961, the Lok Sabha on August 11, 2025, passed the Income Tax (No. 2) Bill. The Income Tax (No.2) Bill 2025 will replace the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill (For More Details)

The Lower House also passed the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill. The bill seeks alignment of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) tax treatments with the National Pension System (NPS), especially concerning lump sum and premature withdrawals.

National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 (For More Details) (Decoding National Sports Bill)

The Lok Sabha on August 11 also passed the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, to reform sports administration by enhancing transparency, accountability, and easing restrictions like age and tenure limits for sports administrators.

National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (For More Details)

The Lower House passed the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on the same day (August 11) amid the Opposition’s protest. The bill seeks to strengthen India’s anti-doping framework to align with global standards.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 (For More Details)

The Lok Sabha on Monday also passed the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, with a voice vote. The Bill aims to modernise India’s maritime laws and align with international standards.

Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025

The Lok Sabha on August 7, 2025, passed the Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025. However, the Rajya Sabha on Monday, August 11, 2025, returned the bill amid the Opposition’s protest over Bihar SIR.

Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Lok Sabha has also passed the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on August 1, 2025; however, on Monday, the Rajya Sabha returned the bill, like the Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025, amid the Opposition’s protest over Bihar SIR.

