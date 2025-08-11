LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > India > From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025

From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025

The Monsoon session 2025 of Parliament commenced on July 21, 2025, and will conclude on August 21, 2025. Like other sessions, this time too, key bills lined up for debate and were waiting for approval. However, some of them have already passed through the Lok Sabha. Let’s have a look at the bills passed by the Lok Sabha till now during the Monsoon session of Parliament.

From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025
From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 11, 2025 21:50:09 IST

The Monsoon session 2025 of Parliament commenced on July 21, 2025, and will conclude on August 21, 2025. The Monsoon session, among three – the Budget session and the Winter session – is an important time for lawmaking and political deliberations. Like other sessions, this time too, key bills lined up for debate and were waiting for approval. However, some of them have already passed through the Lok Sabha. Let’s have a look at the bills passed by the Lok Sabha till now during the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The Income Tax (No 2) Bill (For More Details)

Seeking an amendment to the Income Tax Act, 1961, the Lok Sabha on August 11, 2025, passed the Income Tax (No. 2) Bill. The Income Tax (No.2) Bill 2025 will replace the Income Tax Act, 1961. 

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill (For More Details)

The Lower House also passed the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill. The bill seeks alignment of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) tax treatments with the National Pension System (NPS), especially concerning lump sum and premature withdrawals.

National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 (For More Details) (Decoding National Sports Bill)

The Lok Sabha on August 11 also passed the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, to reform sports administration by enhancing transparency, accountability, and easing restrictions like age and tenure limits for sports administrators. 

National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (For More Details)

The Lower House passed the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on the same day (August 11) amid the Opposition’s protest. The bill seeks to strengthen India’s anti-doping framework to align with global standards. 

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 (For More Details)

The Lok Sabha on Monday also passed the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, with a voice vote. The Bill aims to modernise India’s maritime laws and align with international standards. 

Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025

The Lok Sabha on August 7, 2025, passed the Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025. However, the Rajya Sabha on Monday, August 11, 2025, returned the bill amid the Opposition’s protest over Bihar SIR. 

Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Lok Sabha has also passed the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on August 1, 2025; however, on Monday, the Rajya Sabha returned the bill, like the Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025, amid the Opposition’s protest over Bihar SIR. 

ALSO READ: Four Bills Passed On 16th Day Of The Monsoon Parliament Session 2025, What Are They ?

Tags: Lok SabhaMerchant Shipping BillMonsoon SessionParliamnetSports Bill

RELATED News

Janmashtami 2025: Fasting Rules, Rituals and Puja Guide for Lord Krishna Devotees
From Tribhuvan Sahkari To The Immigrations Bill, These Are The Bills Passed By Rajya Sabha In 2025
Ukraine Peace to UNGA Meet: What PM Modi & Zelenskyy Discussed On Call Ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska Summit
Australian Army Chief Engages with Indian Military Leaders, Scheduled to Visit Shatrujeet Brigade in Agra Tomorrow
What is Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, 2025? All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

U.S. Labels Balochistan Liberation Army and Majeed Brigade as Global Terror Threats
Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025
From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025
From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025
From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?