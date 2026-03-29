LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Fuel Prices Today: Check City-Wise Rates On March 29 In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And Hyderabad Amid Global Oil Crisis

Fuel Prices Today: Check City-Wise Rates On March 29 In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And Hyderabad Amid Global Oil Crisis

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on March 29, with rates steady in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad despite rising global crude oil prices and ongoing West Asia tensions.

Fuel prices today (Image: ANI)
Fuel prices today (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 29, 2026 16:55:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fuel Prices Today: Check City-Wise Rates On March 29 In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And Hyderabad Amid Global Oil Crisis

On March 29th, there was no change to the prices of petrol and diesel across many major cities and regions in India. This is despite the somewhat turbulent nature of the global oil market as a result of geopolitical pressures. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not made any changes to retail fuel pricing, thus giving consumers some level of stability at this time.

In Delhi the price of petrol is approximately Rs 94.77/litre and the price of diesel is Rs 87.67/litre. These prices have been consistent over the past few months even though there have been price fluctuations in the international market resulting from crude oil price fluctuations.

Fuel Prices Today: City Wise Fuel Pricing as of March 29, 2023

In Mumbai, petrol is approximately Rs 103.54/litre and diesel is approximately Rs 90.03/litre. Kolkata does not have much difference with petrol being priced at approximately Rs 105.41/litre and diesel at approximately Rs 92.02/litre.

You Might Be Interested In

In Chennai petrol costs approximately Rs 100.80/litre and diesel is approximately Rs 92.39/litre. Hyderabad continues to be among the cities with the highest prices for fuel at approximately Rs 107.46/litre for petrol and Rs 95.70/litre for Diesel.

Why Prices Have Not Changed

Prices for fuels in India are modified daily, at 6:00 AM, but over the last few days they have generally not changed. This is largely due to government policies and efforts to minimize the effect that rising global crude prices place upon the oil companies; as well as their ability to absorb some of those higher prices.

According to foreign oil analysts, the prices of crude oil are determined by several economic indicators, including the price of crude oil in the International markets, the exchange rates between different currencies, the level of taxation added by State and Central Governments, and the prevailing level of supply-demand balance for fuel in each market.

Impact Of Global Situation on Fuel Prices Today

At this moment, crude oil prices are in a state of flux in all portions of the world due to geopolitical unrest in the West Asia region; as a result, the international oil price has been increasing recently. Nevertheless, India has attempted to insulate its citizens from any immediate price increases by maintaining the price of all fuel constant for the time being.

In addition to holding fuel price steady to help ease price pressure during a period of increased global oil price, it has been reported that the Government has also modified taxes to help lessen the pressure on the economy. Thus, for the present, both diesel and petrol continue to be priced uniformly throughout the country.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’   

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Fuel Prices Todaygas rates todaypetrol rates today

RELATED News

‘Moral Obligation Cannot Be Enforced’: Allahabad HC Denies Elderly Couple’s Plea For Maintenance From Daughter-in-Law

Decoding Vijay’s Tactical Move: Why TVK Chief Picked Trichy East And Perambur In A Carefully Crafted Poll Strategy Against DMK?

Are Condom Prices In India Set To Spike In 2026 Amid US-Israel-Iran War And Are Consumers Being Asked To ‘Plan Ahead’ Now?

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’

Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat Urges Water Conservation, Says “Reiterate Our Resolve” as 5 Million Water Harvesting Structures Built

LATEST NEWS

Fuel Prices Today: Check City-Wise Rates On March 29 In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And Hyderabad Amid Global Oil Crisis

Is Donald Trump Planning To Rename The Strait Of Hormuz After Himself? POTUS Makes A Tongue-In-Cheek Remark: ‘Such A Terrible Mistake…’

MI vs KKR Match Prediction IPL 2026 Match 2: Hardik Pandya’s MI Takes on SRK’s KKR At Wankhede — Who Will Win Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today’s Clash?

IPL 2026 Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Ben Duckett’s Last-Minute Withdrawal, Says ‘Two-Year Ban Not Enough, Urges BCCI For Tougher Punishment

India Steps In To Support Sri Lanka’s Fuel Needs With 38,000 MT Fuel As Middle East Crisis Disrupts Global Energy Supplies, President Dissanayake Thanks PM Modi

‘Remember These Criminals’: Iran Identifies US Officers Who Ordered Deadly Tomahawk Attack On Minab School That Killed Over 160 People

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today’s Match? Assistant Coach Shane Watson Breaks Silence

Mass Food Poisoning Scare At UP Wedding: Over 30 Guests Including Children Hospitalised After Eating Non-Veg Dishes; Samples Sent For Testing

Iran Warns US Of ‘Ground Attack’ Plot, Says American Troops Will Be ‘Set On Fire,’ Alleges Public Talks Are Cover For ‘Secret’ Invasion

FACT CHECK: No Fans to Full Stands? PSL 2026 Crowd Return Likely From Next Week — What We Know So Far | Details Inside

Fuel Prices Today: Check City-Wise Rates On March 29 In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And Hyderabad Amid Global Oil Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fuel Prices Today: Check City-Wise Rates On March 29 In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And Hyderabad Amid Global Oil Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fuel Prices Today: Check City-Wise Rates On March 29 In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And Hyderabad Amid Global Oil Crisis
Fuel Prices Today: Check City-Wise Rates On March 29 In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And Hyderabad Amid Global Oil Crisis
Fuel Prices Today: Check City-Wise Rates On March 29 In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And Hyderabad Amid Global Oil Crisis
Fuel Prices Today: Check City-Wise Rates On March 29 In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And Hyderabad Amid Global Oil Crisis

QUICK LINKS