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Home > India News > Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’

Actor-turned-politician Vijay announces Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, pledging corruption-free governance, women’s safety, and a drug-free state.

TVK CHIEF VIJAY (IMAGE: X)
TVK CHIEF VIJAY (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 29, 2026 12:30:31 IST

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay, the actor-turned-politician and head of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, shook things up on Sunday.

He revealed his party’s candidates for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, and he didn’t just list names, he made a big statement about clean politics and putting people first.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Vijay Unveils TVK Candidates List

He announced that he’s running from Trichy East and Perambur in Chennai, and told voters straight up: support the whistle symbol, back TVK, and you’ll get a government that doesn’t mess around with corruption or waste public money.

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“I’m asking everyone to vote for TVK and our ‘Whistle’ symbol. We’re here only for the people, always for the people,” he said.

Vijay’s promises felt pretty direct. He said, “If we win, we’ll never misuse public funds or get involved in corruption. We’ll make sure women are safe, fight for a drug-free Tamil Nadu, and keep the law strong.”

Vijay to Contest from Trichy East and Perambur

He pushed for trust, saying, “We’ll never work against the interests of the people in this state. That’s my word,” and asked voters to give his party a shot, just once.

At the event, introducing his candidates, Vijay called them the “true protectors of the people.” He made it clear they weren’t wealthy or powerful insiders, but folks who know the struggles of everyday life. “Our candidates aren’t some big shots. They get what regular people go through,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Poll Battle Heats Up

Vijay pointed out how most politicians bank on experience, but insisted it’s integrity and responsibility that matter. “An MLA shouldn’t just be a representative; they’re supposed to guard the Assembly and speak for the people. I personally chose each candidate after thinking it through.”

He didn’t shy away from the political fight, either. Vijay turned the upcoming election into a showdown, challenging established parties like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

With his promises about good governance, welfare, and helping young people, Vijay’s entry is stirring up the contest in Tamil Nadu and looks set to heat things up as the 2026 polls get closer.

ALSO READ: Vijaypat Singhania Death: Former Raymond Group MD Dies at 87, Regretted Transferring 37% Shares to Son Gautam Singhania- Long-Running Legal Battle Explained

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’

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