‘Fungal Infection After Akasa Air Travel’: Woman Passenger Claims ‘Unhygienic’ Conditions ‘Ruined’ Her Trip, Airline Responds

A passenger travelling from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad in Akasa Air has alleged that the flight left her a serious health issue and “ruined” her trip due to poor onboard hygiene. The passenger identified as Jahanvi Tripathi, shared her in-flight experience on LinkedIn after making the trip on December 26. Tripathi said that she was expecting a routine flight, however the unhygienic conditions inside the aircraft made her “distressing.”

Tripathi claimed that shortly after taking the flight, “Soon after my journey, I developed a severe fungal infection in my legs, which has now worsened to the extent that I am unable to walk properly, unable to sleep, and unable to carry out my daily chores. The pain, discomfort, and mental stress caused by this condition are extreme and have significantly affected my quality of life.”

She raised serious concerns about the hygiene onboard and said that the infection might have been caused by unclean seating or cabin conditions. Tripathi urged Akasa Air to “take this complaint seriously and investigate the hygiene standards during my flight. Provide a clear response and explanation. Inform me about the corrective actions taken to prevent such incidents in the future. I hope Akasa Air will show responsibility, empathy, and prompt action in addressing this matter.”

Akasa Air responds as post sparks debate online

Akasa Air, responding to the allegation, said that they were aware about the post and have already started reviewing the matter. The airline stated that, “We sincerely regret the experience…This is certainly not the standard we strive for, as we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of hygiene and customer well-being. Your feedback has been shared for immediate review and we will reach out to you at the earliest.”

The post on LinkedIn sparked a debate online, as one user while expressing skepticism wrote, “Best!!! if you sit in Aircraft for 2 hours you get a fungal infection!! Lol fungal infection ruined the trip, which fungus is growing so rapidly in hours to ruin the trip. What a joke. Akasa should give a case for defamation and make her pay for the defamation.”

While one user was sympathetic towards her, “This is a serious hygiene issue in public transport, People get rashes due to allergic reactions(within 5 to 15 mins) as it depends on the immunity to handle foreign particles, but this seems Viral or bacterial infection.”

