‘Future Leader’: Lalu Prasad Yadav Backs Tejashwi Yadav After Bihar Poll Setback, Flags EVM Issues

Reeling from a heavy electoral defeat and a spiralling family feud, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday firmly backed his son Tejashwi Yadav, calling him the party’s “future leader”. The endorsement came during the RJD’s review meeting, a day after the NDA swept the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, winning 202 out of 243 seats.

Lalu Yadav Says Tejashwi Will “Lead Ahead”

Addressing newly elected MLAs in Patna, Lalu said Tejashwi had “worked hard for the organisation” and would continue to guide the party through its rebuilding phase.

“Tejashwi ne party ko aage badhaya hai, aage bhi wahi kaam karenge,” Lalu said, urging leaders to stand united after the INDIA bloc’s crushing loss.

His remarks aim to steady the RJD at a time when morale is low and internal tensions have burst into the public domain.

Tejashwi Questions EVM Vote Patterns

In the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav admitted that the results were far below expectations, especially after confident feedback from the ground.

The former Deputy Chief Minister asked MLAs to provide assessments of constituencies lost by narrow margins and raised pointed questions about voting patterns:

“Was there a difference between the EVM votes and your ground assessment?”

“Do we have any evidence of irregularities?”

Tejashwi said the party would take any proof of discrepancies “to the highest level,” signalling that the RJD may continue questioning the role of EVMs in the defeat.

INDIA Bloc Routed; RJD Reduced to 25 Seats

The NDA’s landslide saw the BJP win 89 seats, JD(U) 85, and LJP (Ram Vilas) 19, forming an overwhelming majority.

In contrast, the RJD managed to win only 25 of the 143 seats it contested one of its worst performances triggering introspection and political tremors within the Yadav family.

Rohini Acharya’s Emotional Outburst Deepens Crisis

The RJD’s crisis intensified after Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya accused Tejashwi and his aides of humiliating her, despite her donating a kidney to their father. In a flurry of posts on X, she said she was leaving politics and claimed she was pushed out of the family.

Her allegations, including being “abused” and “threatened,” sparked an emotional storm, with three other Yadav sisters leaving Patna for Delhi a day later footage that quickly went viral.

The feud provided ammunition to the NDA, with JD(U) leaders questioning Tejashwi’s ability to lead the state when his own family was in turmoil.

RJD Attempts Damage Control, Focuses on Future

Even as internal rifts widen, Lalu’s strong public endorsement is seen as an attempt to reassert control, protect Tejashwi’s political position, and redirect the party’s focus to organisational issues and alleged voting irregularities.

With the RJD shaken by electoral losses and family discord, Lalu’s message was clear: Tejashwi remains the party’s future and the leadership will rally behind him.

