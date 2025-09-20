LIVE TV
Home > India > "Gandhi-Vadra family should apologise for Pitroda's remarks": BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 01:17:06 IST

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party following Sam Pitroda’s reported remarks and demanded an apology from the Gandhi family.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the Congress leadership of remaining silent on the controversial statement and alleged links with Pakistan-based figures.

Bhandari said, “We want to ask Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, why did you remain silent when Shahid Afridi called you his idol? Lashkar-e-Taiba wanted to have talks with Congress, why did you remain silent? Sam Pitroda calls Pakistan his home, why are you silent? Your silence is your acceptance… They want to spread anarchy in Indian democracy. Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi said that protecting the Indian democracy is not his job, but he definitely said that he wants to fight against the Indian state… Gandhi-Vadra family should apologise to the nation for Sam Pitroda’s statement…”

Claiming that such statements amounted to an insult to Indian soldiers and citizens, the BJP leader said, “Can a patriot ever say that terror state Pakistan is like a home to them? But, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, who decides Gandhi family’s strategy, who has a 30-year-long relationship with Gandhi family,… says that he feels at home in Pakistan. Congress leadership is making Sam Pitroda say this.”

“This is an insult to our soldiers and 140 crore Indians. If this statement is not anti-national, then what is it?… ISI Agent Shahid Afridi called Rahul Gandhi his idol a few days ago, and now Rahul’s close aide says Pakistan is like a home to him. Some time ago, Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to fight the Indian state… They call Pakistan their home and insult the sovereignty of India…” he added.

Accusing the Congress party of prioritising “Pakistan-prem” over “Desh-prem,” Bhandari stated, “When Congress was in power, terrorist Hafiz Saeed said publicly that he used to have ‘Guftagoo’ (talks) with Congress… Every Pakistani terrorist glorifies Rahul Gandhi and Congress… Congress’s policy and intentions are not ‘Desh-prem’ but ‘Pakistan-prem’… Terrorist Yasin Malik also said in an affidavit today that Congress wanted him to arrange a meeting with Hafiz Saeed and the then PMO was involved in it… Gandhi family is drenched in Pak-Prem…”

Sam Pitroda reportedly said in a media statement that he had been to Pakistan and “felt at home”.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera, while addressing the issue of Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda’s recent reported media statement on Pakistan, said that he is not aware of his remarks.

Khera also targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, mentioning that they talk about “Akhand Bharat” (United India) but have a problem, and someone else says the same thing. “I have not heard what he had to say…RSS always talks about ‘Akhand Bharat’, but when someone else says it, they have a problem,” Khera told ANI. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: apologybjpcontroversygandhi-vadraindian-democracypakistanpolitical-attackpradeep-bhandariSam Pitroda

"Gandhi-Vadra family should apologise for Pitroda's remarks": BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari

QUICK LINKS