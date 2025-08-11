LIVE TV
‘Glad To Speak With President Zelenskyy: PM Narendra Modi’s X Remark On Ukraine’s President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 11, 2025, Monday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

PM Narendra Modi Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo Credit- X)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 11, 2025 19:26:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 11, 2025, Monday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. President Zelensky had said that they will plan to meet in September during the UN General Assembly. Updating about this development on the X, PM Modi wrote, “Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine.”

What did Ukraine’s President informed PM Narendra Modi about its cities and villages?

The Ukraine President has informed PM Modi about the Russian invasions on the cities and villages in his country and also about the selling of the bus station at Zaporizhzhia. According to Mr Zelensky, dozens of people are injured and there has been a deliberate strike by Russian bombs on ordinary urban buildings. The Ukraine President said that this has happened at a time when a diplomatic opportunity to end the war has finally appeared. Mr Zelensky said that instead of demonstrating its readiness to cease fire, Russia only shows a desire to continue occupation and killings. 

When did the Ukraine-Russia war started? 

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a “special military operation” and ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into neighbouring Ukraine from the north, east and south. Due to this conflict, neighbouring countries and the European Union (EU) prepared to open their borders to hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the violence. Widespread sanctions were imposed on Moscow by the western nations. These comprised stopping transactions with Russia’s central bank, prohibiting new investment, and freezing the assets of Russian political and business leaders. 

Also read: Ukraine Peace Talks Must Include Kyiv, Say Western Leaders As They Warn Against Rewarding Russia

Tags: PM Narendra Modi tweetprime minister narendra modiUkraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

