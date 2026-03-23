Goa Viral Video: 22-Year-Old Gujarat Tourist Drives His SUV Into Sea At Vagator Beach, JCB Comes To Rescue After Car Gets Stuck, Driver Detained

A 22-year-old tourist got in trouble after his SUV got stuck in the sand at Vagator beach in Anjuna early Sunday morning, according to The Goan.

Goa Shock: Tourist’s SUV Stuck at Vagator Beach

Locals say this isn’t the first time someone has driven onto the beach, even though it’s strictly banned. Police told The Goan that the Toyota Fortuner, registered in Gujarat, ended up stuck on the sandy stretch of Vagator.

The SUV couldn’t budge. High tide made things worse as the sea water started flooding into the car.

Eventually, they brought in a JCB machine and managed to pull the vehicle out of the water.

Police identified the owner as Arjun Singh Rawat, age 22. Officers said whoever was behind the wheel acted recklessly, putting everyone at risk and breaking rules that ban cars on beaches.

Toyota Fortuner Stuck, Rescued with JCB

Anjuna Police registered a case under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and hit the driver with charges from the Motor Vehicles Act and Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

Arjun swears he wasn’t driving the car when it happened. He claims he’d handed it over to hotel staff for cleaning. Despite that, police say the real responsibility will depend on who was actually driving.

The investigation is still ongoing to figure out exactly what happened.

Officials noted this kind of thing is happening more often. Tourists seem to keep ignoring safety rules and driving onto beaches, making things dangerous for themselves, locals, and anyone out for a stroll.

Just to be clear, driving on Indian beaches is illegal everywhere except Kerala’s Muzhappilangad Beach. Everywhere else, you’re supposed to keep your wheels off the sand.

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