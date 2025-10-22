Recently, many Indian users are changing their navigation app from Google Maps to a homegrown application called Mappls. Here’s a simple article detailing reasons why Mappls is emerging as the navigation app of choice around the country.

Local Maps that Consider Indian Roads

Users are excited about Mappls primarily due to the fact that its maps are specifically developed for India. Mappls has hyperlocal, door-to-door accurate maps illustrating the often times complicated Indian roads, service lanes, flyovers, and small lanes which are more difficult on Google Maps. The users find that this saves them time and confusion in highly populated cities.

Exact location with Mappls Pin

Mappls has a proprietary feature called the “Mappls Pin” — a unique six-character code that precisely pinpoints any address. The Mappls Pin works well, even in situations where addresses are confusing or inadequate, ensuring ease in delivery and navigation in remote and/or congested areas.

Real-Time Traffic Updates and Toll Cost Calculator

Mappls provides real-time traffic updates specifically catered to Indian traffic conditions and calculating toll costs so users can budget their fares and fuel costs prior to setting off on a trip. This helps especially for long-distance travelers and commercial vehicles when calculating fares and expenses.

Safety Features for Calm

Mappls has an important focus on safety with SOS alerts and live sharing of your location during emergencies. These features provide an additional level of protection that is important for users taking unfamiliar routes, or on a late return home.

Offline Maps and Data Protection

Mappls has offline maps, unlike Google Maps, and can save users with poor internet a simple frustration. The user’s data is stored in India, better protecting privacy, which is an issue now with many Indian users

Supporting Homegrown Technology

Many users feel more comfortable using a homegrown app, with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It is supported by ISRO NAVIC satellite system which provides better accuracy especially on Indian land.

Despite the popularity of Google Maps globally, Mappls is increasingly winning Indian users over with their tailored features, more accuracy and safety tools, and home-grown technology. For people driving on India’s busy and complex road system, Mappls is quickly becoming the more intelligent and safe option.

This article is for informational purposes only. Mappls and Google Maps are property of their respective companies. Features and services mentioned may change over time; users are advised to verify details within the official apps.