Gujarat Court Issues Notices to Journos Abhisar Sharma and Parulekar on Adani Group’s Defamation Plaint
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Gujarat Court Issues Notices to Journos Abhisar Sharma and Parulekar on Adani Group’s Defamation Plaint

Gujarat Court Issues Notices to Journos Abhisar Sharma and Parulekar on Adani Group’s Defamation Plaint

Gandhinagar court has issued notices to journalist Abhisar Sharma and blogger Raju Parulekar for September 20 over criminal defamation complaints by Adani Group. They allegedly spread false claims linking the company to land grabs and political favours. Trial may lead to 2 years’ imprisonment or fines.

Image Credit - ANI
Image Credit - ANI

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 16, 2025 19:34:05 IST

Ahmedabad, Sept 16 (PTI) – A court in Gandhinagar has issued notices to journalists Abhisar Sharma and Raju Parulekar for personal appearance on September 20, after criminal defamation complaints were filed against them by Adani Group.

The business conglomerate accused Sharma, a YouTuber, and Parulekar, a blogger, of spreading false and defamatory content to malign its reputation.

The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Gandhinagar, PS Adalaj, has issued notices to both individuals and directed them to appear on September 20, according to a release issued by Adani Group.

The Group has invoked sections 356 (1, 2, and 3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which are equivalent to the Indian Penal Code sections 499, 500, and 501, it said.

“The complaints point to a YouTube video uploaded on August 18, 2025, by Sharma alleging that thousands of bighas of land in Assam had been allotted to Adani and tying the company to a pattern of supposed political favours, as well as to a series of tweets and retweets by Parulekar since January 2025 making similar claims of land grabs, scams and undue benefits,” the release said.

Adani Group has dismissed the “baseless and misleading” allegations, stating that the Gauhati High Court order dated August 12, 2025, cited by respondents, made no reference to the business conglomerate, it said.

“The company also clarified that Mahabal Cement Pvt Ltd, the firm at the centre of the High Court case, has no connection with Adani in any manner,” the release said.

Evidence placed before the court includes Sharma’s video and transcript, Parulekar’s social media posts, the Gauhati High Court order, and supporting records.

If admitted, the cases may proceed to trial, where both can face imprisonment up to two years, fines, or both, the release stated.

Tags: Abhisar Sharmaadani groupgandhinagarRaju Parulekar

RELATED News

Assam: Joined Service In 2019, Civil Servant Caught With Crores
Apollo Hospitals Unveils Asia’s First Women-dedicated Cancer Centre In Delhi; ‘Will Work Together To Make Delhi A Hub For Healthcare,’ Says CM
Trade For Impact Conference Highlighted South Asia’s Women Entrepreneurs as Vital Contributors to Global Supply Chains
Himachal CM Sukhu mourns death of 3 killed in landslide in Mandi district
At 75, PM Narendra Modi’s test is no longer survival but legacy

LATEST NEWS

Five reasons you may be losing your hair and how to prevent it
Trump says US has a buyer for TikTok
Shahid Afridi Slams Son-in-Law Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Performance in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: ‘Focus on Bowling, Not Batting’
Chevron, Israeli pipeline operator to kickstart new gas pipeline to Egypt
Beer goggles: Mosquitoes prefer drunk people who just had sex
Pakistan confirms India rejected third-party mediation during Operation Sindoor
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, actor Vivek Oberoi visit construction site of Vishv Umiyadham temple in Ahmedabad
BCCI Finally Speaks Out on India-Pakistan Handshake Controversy in Asia Cup 2025: ‘Feel Proud of Our Boys’
IndiGo announces Mumbai-Copenhagen flights starting October 8
Australian legend Jay Stacy appointed head coach of Kalinga Lancers
Gujarat Court Issues Notices to Journos Abhisar Sharma and Parulekar on Adani Group’s Defamation Plaint

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gujarat Court Issues Notices to Journos Abhisar Sharma and Parulekar on Adani Group’s Defamation Plaint

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gujarat Court Issues Notices to Journos Abhisar Sharma and Parulekar on Adani Group’s Defamation Plaint
Gujarat Court Issues Notices to Journos Abhisar Sharma and Parulekar on Adani Group’s Defamation Plaint
Gujarat Court Issues Notices to Journos Abhisar Sharma and Parulekar on Adani Group’s Defamation Plaint
Gujarat Court Issues Notices to Journos Abhisar Sharma and Parulekar on Adani Group’s Defamation Plaint

QUICK LINKS