Gurugram Shocker: 65-Year-Old Caretaker Slits Farmhouse Owner’s Throat With Sickle, Arrested In Delhi; Police Reveal Chilling Details And Motive

Police have arrested a 65-year-old caretaker for allegedly slitting the throat of a 35-year-old farmhouse owner with a sickle. The accused, identified as Khemchand, was picked up from Delhi on Tuesday after fleeing the crime scene.

According to police, the murder took place on the night of April 5 in the Sohna area. During questioning, the accused claimed that the victim, Rahul Kumar, would occasionally assault him, leading to a long-standing grudge. Acting on this, he allegedly attacked Rahul multiple times on the neck with a sickle before escaping.

Body Found After Family Raises Alarm

Rahul Kumar, a resident of Ghata village, had been managing a farmhouse near Harchandpur village for around 20 years. When he did not return home after visiting the farmhouse on Sunday, his family grew concerned.

On Monday night, family members reached the property and found his body lying in a pool of blood. The caretaker, who was missing at the time, immediately came under suspicion.

Police said Khemchand, originally from Hirapur Khurd in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, had left the job about one-and-a-half years ago after an argument but would return occasionally for work. He had reportedly come back around two months ago.

Arrest And Ongoing Investigation

The Sohna Police crime unit registered an FIR and launched a search operation, leading to the accused’s arrest in Delhi. Officials said he has confessed to the crime and is being further questioned.

A spokesperson for Gurugram Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on establishing the full sequence of events.

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