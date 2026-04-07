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Home > India News > Gurugram Shocker: 65-Year-Old Caretaker Slits Farmhouse Owner’s Throat With Sickle, Arrested In Delhi; Police Reveal Chilling Details And Motive

Gurugram Shocker: 65-Year-Old Caretaker Slits Farmhouse Owner’s Throat With Sickle, Arrested In Delhi; Police Reveal Chilling Details And Motive

Police have arrested a 65-year-old caretaker for allegedly slitting the throat of a 35-year-old farmhouse owner with a sickle. The accused, identified as Khemchand, was picked up from Delhi on Tuesday after fleeing the crime scene.

Delhi Shocker: 65-Year-Old Caretaker Slits Farmhouse Owner’s Throat With Sickle; Police Reveal Chilling Details And Motive (Via Facebook, X)
Delhi Shocker: 65-Year-Old Caretaker Slits Farmhouse Owner’s Throat With Sickle; Police Reveal Chilling Details And Motive (Via Facebook, X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 7, 2026 17:04:47 IST

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Gurugram Shocker: 65-Year-Old Caretaker Slits Farmhouse Owner’s Throat With Sickle, Arrested In Delhi; Police Reveal Chilling Details And Motive

Police have arrested a 65-year-old caretaker for allegedly slitting the throat of a 35-year-old farmhouse owner with a sickle. The accused, identified as Khemchand, was picked up from Delhi on Tuesday after fleeing the crime scene.

According to police, the murder took place on the night of April 5 in the Sohna area. During questioning, the accused claimed that the victim, Rahul Kumar, would occasionally assault him, leading to a long-standing grudge. Acting on this, he allegedly attacked Rahul multiple times on the neck with a sickle before escaping.

Body Found After Family Raises Alarm

Rahul Kumar, a resident of Ghata village, had been managing a farmhouse near Harchandpur village for around 20 years. When he did not return home after visiting the farmhouse on Sunday, his family grew concerned.

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On Monday night, family members reached the property and found his body lying in a pool of blood. The caretaker, who was missing at the time, immediately came under suspicion.

Police said Khemchand, originally from Hirapur Khurd in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, had left the job about one-and-a-half years ago after an argument but would return occasionally for work. He had reportedly come back around two months ago.

Arrest And Ongoing Investigation

The Sohna Police crime unit registered an FIR and launched a search operation, leading to the accused’s arrest in Delhi. Officials said he has confessed to the crime and is being further questioned.

A spokesperson for Gurugram Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on establishing the full sequence of events.

ALSO READ: ‘Dhurandhar Kaam Ya Lyari Raj?’ Huge Hoardings Featuring Akhilesh Yadav As Rahman Dakait In UP Raises Eyebrows Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Polls, Samajwadi Party Condemns Move

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Gurugram Shocker: 65-Year-Old Caretaker Slits Farmhouse Owner’s Throat With Sickle, Arrested In Delhi; Police Reveal Chilling Details And Motive

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Gurugram Shocker: 65-Year-Old Caretaker Slits Farmhouse Owner’s Throat With Sickle, Arrested In Delhi; Police Reveal Chilling Details And Motive

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Gurugram Shocker: 65-Year-Old Caretaker Slits Farmhouse Owner’s Throat With Sickle, Arrested In Delhi; Police Reveal Chilling Details And Motive
Gurugram Shocker: 65-Year-Old Caretaker Slits Farmhouse Owner’s Throat With Sickle, Arrested In Delhi; Police Reveal Chilling Details And Motive
Gurugram Shocker: 65-Year-Old Caretaker Slits Farmhouse Owner’s Throat With Sickle, Arrested In Delhi; Police Reveal Chilling Details And Motive
Gurugram Shocker: 65-Year-Old Caretaker Slits Farmhouse Owner’s Throat With Sickle, Arrested In Delhi; Police Reveal Chilling Details And Motive

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