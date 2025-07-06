“Have 2 Daughters With Special Needs”: Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies Reasons for Delay in Vacating Official Bungalow

After the Supreme Court administration sought the vacating of the official residence of Chief Justice of India, former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud responded, citing personal reasons for his extended stay at the bungalow.

Former CJI explained that the delay was due to the requirements of his family, adding that he has “two daughters with special needs”. Chandrachud said, “My daughters have severe comorbidities and genetic problems – particularly nemaline myopathy, for which they are being treated by specialists at AIIMS.”

He further said that it was taking time to find a house appropriate for the family, while acknowledging that it was a “personal issue”, adding that this has been discussed with the judges and officers of the apex court.

Supreme Court Administration Wrote a Letter To The Union Government

On July 1, this year, the Supreme Court administration has formally written a letter to the Centre, seeking immediate action to vacate the official residence of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi, noting that ex-CJI DY Chandrachud has continued to occupy the official residence beyond the permitted period.

According to the SC’s letter, Chandrachud had written to then CJI Khanna on December 18, 2024, asking for an extension of his stay at the bungalow till April 30, 2025. Then CJI Khanna gave his nod pursuant to which MoHUA approved the retention of the type VIII bungalow at Krishna Menon Marg by Justice Chandrachud from December 11, 2024, to April 30, 2025.

Under Rule 3B of the 2022 Supreme Court Judges Rules, a retired Chief Justice is allowed to retain official accommodation for up to six months post-retirement. A retired Chief Justice of India can retain a type VII bungalow, a level below the 5, Krishna Menon Marg bungalow, for a maximum period of six months post-retirement, as per Rule 3B of the Supreme Court Judges (Amendment) Rules, 2022.

