Horrific Chhattisgarh Accident On Video: Six Killed After Passenger Train Collides With Goods Train In Bilaspur, Check Railway Helpline Numbers Here

A tragic accident occurred near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. A MEMU local train (No. 68733) of Gevra Road-Bilaspur crashed into a freight train on the up line between Gatora and Bilaspur around 4 PM on Monday.

The effects were very harsh in the sense that the first coach of the passenger train mounted the goods train resulting in a lot of damage and panic among the passengers.

According to reports, 2 to 3 people are trapped inside after the tragic accident.

Southeast Central Railway officials and emergency response teams of Southeast Central Railway (SECR) are at the location where rescue and relief efforts are underway. The emphasis is put on evacuating trapped passengers, providing first aid and ferrying the injured to hospitals nearby. Some of the train services on the route have been suspended and diverted as a result of the accident.

On-camera shots depict inverted coaches and rescuers slicing through metal debris to recover occupants. Police officials indicated that the number of casualties is yet to be determined, but initial reports indicated that there were several injuries and a lot of damage done to the passenger train.

🚨 Big Breaking: Major train accident in Bilaspur — a passenger train collides head-on with a goods train.

At least 6 dead,several injured. Rescue operations underway. Tragic reminder of the urgent need for better rail safety.💔🚆#Bilaspur #TrainAccident #BreakingNews #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/9PbuWEuU6E — Dr Tapas Pramanick (R G Kar Medical College) (@Rgkar2019Tapas) November 4, 2025

What Led To The Tragic Accident?

The cause of the crash is still being investigated but the officials are looking into possible cause of the crash to include a signal malfunction, human error or mechanical defects.

The Railways has established specific helpline numbers to make information available to the families and passengers who need to know:

Another Day, Another Train Accident A crowded passenger train collided with a good train in Chhattisgarh, several reportedly died 💔 When will Reel Minister RESIGN?pic.twitter.com/JpIhh7H3Ni — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) November 4, 2025

Railway Helpline Numbers

Champa Junction: 808595652

Raigarh: 975248560

Pendra Road: 8294730162

Accident Site Helpline Numbers: 9752485499, 8602007202

Senior SECR officials are keeping watch of things and most information will be made public with the rescue and the investigation going on during the night.

