Home > India > Horrific Chhattisgarh Accident On Video: Six Killed After Passenger Train Collides With Goods Train In Bilaspur, Check Railway Helpline Numbers Here

A MEMU local train from Gevra Road to Bilaspur collided with a freight train near Gatora, Chhattisgarh, leaving at least six dead and several injured. Rescue teams are on-site, cutting through wreckage to save passengers as officials probe possible signal or human error.

Bilaspur Train accident (PHOTO: X)
Bilaspur Train accident (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: November 4, 2025 18:18:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

A tragic accident occurred near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. A MEMU local train (No. 68733) of Gevra Road-Bilaspur crashed into a freight train on the up line between Gatora and Bilaspur around 4 PM on Monday.

The effects were very harsh in the sense that the first coach of the passenger train mounted the goods train resulting in a lot of damage and panic among the passengers.

According to reports, 2 to 3 people are trapped inside after the tragic accident. 

Bilaspur Train Accident

Southeast Central Railway officials and emergency response teams of Southeast Central Railway (SECR) are at the location where rescue and relief efforts are underway. The emphasis is put on evacuating trapped passengers, providing first aid and ferrying the injured to hospitals nearby. Some of the train services on the route have been suspended and diverted as a result of the accident.

On-camera shots depict inverted coaches and rescuers slicing through metal debris to recover occupants. Police officials indicated that the number of casualties is yet to be determined, but initial reports indicated that there were several injuries and a lot of damage done to the passenger train.

What Led To The Tragic Accident? 

The cause of the crash is still being investigated but the officials are looking into possible cause of the crash to include a signal malfunction, human error or mechanical defects.

The Railways has established specific helpline numbers to make information available to the families and passengers who need to know:

Railway Helpline Numbers

Champa Junction: 808595652

Raigarh: 975248560

Pendra Road: 8294730162

Accident Site Helpline Numbers: 9752485499, 8602007202

Senior SECR officials are keeping watch of things and most information will be made public with the rescue and the investigation going on during the night.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 5:53 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Gopichand Hinduja Dies at Age of 85: Know His Family, Net Worth and Cause of Death

‘Deer Meat Tastes Good’: Chandigarh Tourist Stunned As Corbett Safari Guide Offers Tobacco, Dozes Off On Duty

Gopichand Hinduja’s Real Life ‘Succession’, What Was In The 2014 Letter That Changed Everything Between The Hinduja Brothers?

“Baccha hai, chunaav ke baad jhunjhuna pakda denge”: JJD chief Tej Pratap Trolls Tejashwi Yadav Amid Bihar Election Buzz

