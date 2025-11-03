Horrific Jaipur Accident: 10 Killed, More Than 40 Injured After Drunk Dumper Driver Rams Into Vehicles On Highway

A horrific road accident has been reported in Jaipur. Officials said that at least ten people were killed and about 50 more injured after a dumper truck driver who was allegedly drunk went on a five-kilometre rampage in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

10 Dead After Drunk Dumper Truck Driver Goes on Rampage

On Lohamandi Road, the fast-moving truck went out of control and crashed into a number of vehicles, cars and motorcycles.

The witnesses claimed that the driver was drunk and when he ran over several people he continued driving over them, demolishing all that came on his path.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | A trolley overtuned in Loha Mandi under Harmada Police Station area. 10 casualties reported so far. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WQ244PB6bk — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

Jaipur Road Turns Deadly

The spree killing was only stopped when the truck was stopped due to a significant crash that left several cars mangled. Local police, and rescue teams hastened to the location and extracted people under the rubble.

Authorities reported injured people to be hospitalised in the local hospitals and search is being made to find the people killed in the accident. The driver is arrested and undergoing medical examinations that will prove the presence of alcohol.

The accident comes a day after a tempo traveller with devotees in it crashed into a stationary trailer truck at Phalodi, Rajasthan, killing at least 15 and injuring two.

The victims, according to the polic,e were residents of the Sursagar for Jodhpur and had just finished their prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram in Bikaner when they were returning to the Kolayat temple.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was outraged by the event. He instructed authorities to offer all possible help to the families of the victims and provide the injured citizens with adequate medical treatment.

ALSO READ: Horrific Rajasthan Accident: 18 Dead, Multiple Injured After Speeding Tempo Traveller Crashes Into Parked Trailer