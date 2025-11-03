LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal
LIVE TV
Home > India > Horrific Jaipur Accident: 10 Killed, More Than 40 Injured After Drunk Dumper Driver Rams Into Vehicles On Highway

Horrific Jaipur Accident: 10 Killed, More Than 40 Injured After Drunk Dumper Driver Rams Into Vehicles On Highway

At least ten people were killed and around 50 injured after a drunk truck driver went on a five-kilometre rampage in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The dumper truck lost control on Lohamandi Road, crushing multiple vehicles and pedestrians before finally being stopped by police.

10 killed, 40 injured in Jaipur (PHOTO: X)
10 killed, 40 injured in Jaipur (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 3, 2025 15:01:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Horrific Jaipur Accident: 10 Killed, More Than 40 Injured After Drunk Dumper Driver Rams Into Vehicles On Highway

A horrific road accident has been reported in Jaipur. Officials said that at least ten people were killed and about 50 more injured after a dumper truck driver who was allegedly drunk went on a five-kilometre rampage in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

10 Dead After Drunk Dumper Truck Driver Goes on Rampage

On Lohamandi Road, the fast-moving truck went out of control and crashed into a number of vehicles, cars and motorcycles.

The witnesses claimed that the driver was drunk and when he ran over several people he continued driving over them, demolishing all that came on his path.

Jaipur Road Turns Deadly

The spree killing was only stopped when the truck was stopped due to a significant crash that left several cars mangled. Local police, and rescue teams hastened to the location and extracted people under the rubble.

Authorities reported injured people to be hospitalised in the local hospitals and search is being made to find the people killed in the accident. The driver is arrested and undergoing medical examinations that will prove the presence of alcohol.

The accident comes a day after a tempo traveller with devotees in it crashed into a stationary trailer truck at Phalodi, Rajasthan, killing at least 15 and injuring two. 

The victims, according to the polic,e were residents of the Sursagar for Jodhpur and had just finished their prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram in Bikaner when they were returning to the Kolayat temple.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was outraged by the event. He instructed authorities to offer all possible help to the families of the victims and provide the injured citizens with adequate medical treatment.

ALSO READ: Horrific Rajasthan Accident: 18 Dead, Multiple Injured After Speeding Tempo Traveller Crashes Into Parked Trailer

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 3:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-13Jaipurlatest india newslatest viral newsRajasthan news

RELATED News

High-Drama At Bijnor Wedding: Huge Fight Between Groom, Bride’s Sides Over Fried Chicken

Why Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Are Delayed? Railways Finds Berth Area, Interior Design Flaws

{OUT} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (03.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (03-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {69K 20550}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 03-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

LATEST NEWS

Psychologist Dr. Harshmeet Arora Guests on Vishal Malhotra’s Podcast to Discuss Mental Health

‘Teen bandar Pappu, Tappu, Appu’: Yogi’s Sharp Swipe at Rahul, Tejashwi, Akhilesh Amid Bihar Election 2025

Vreels: Why This Next-Gen App Is Going Viral – Could It Beat TikTok and Instagram?

Numerology Horoscope Today, (03 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses To Have Close Relationship With A Female Member At Work

BCCI’s Prize Money For Indian Women’s Team Highlights Cricket’s Unequal Pay Reality, How Much Did Men’s Team Get?

Horrific Jaipur Accident: 10 Killed, More Than 40 Injured After Drunk Dumper Driver Rams Into Vehicles On Highway

Tesla Faces Sharp Decline in Sweden as New Registrations Drop 88.7% in October

Bengaluru Horror: Techie Throws Chili Powder, Beats Manager to Death With Dumbbell in Office Fight

“On November 14, Parties Of Rahul And Lalu Will Be Completely Wiped Out”: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Is China Secretly Conducting Nuclear Tests? Beijing Calls Out Donald Trump’s Accusations: ‘Our Strategy Is Defensive’

Horrific Jaipur Accident: 10 Killed, More Than 40 Injured After Drunk Dumper Driver Rams Into Vehicles On Highway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Horrific Jaipur Accident: 10 Killed, More Than 40 Injured After Drunk Dumper Driver Rams Into Vehicles On Highway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Horrific Jaipur Accident: 10 Killed, More Than 40 Injured After Drunk Dumper Driver Rams Into Vehicles On Highway
Horrific Jaipur Accident: 10 Killed, More Than 40 Injured After Drunk Dumper Driver Rams Into Vehicles On Highway
Horrific Jaipur Accident: 10 Killed, More Than 40 Injured After Drunk Dumper Driver Rams Into Vehicles On Highway
Horrific Jaipur Accident: 10 Killed, More Than 40 Injured After Drunk Dumper Driver Rams Into Vehicles On Highway

QUICK LINKS