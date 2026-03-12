How India-Bound Oil Tanker Slipped Through The High-Risk Strait Of Hormuz During Iran-US-Israel War, Ship Went ‘Dark’ to Avoid Detection

An oil tanker carrying crude oil for India just made a “ghost” run through the Strait of Hormuz. To get through the war zone safely, the ship reportedly went dark, switching off its tracking systems and disappearing from public maps for hours to avoid being targeted in the ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict.

Normally, ships keep their Automatic Identification System (AIS) on so everyone knows where they are. However, this tanker turned its signal off while crossing the narrowest, most dangerous part of the trip. It only reappeared on tracking screens once it was safely past the strait. Experts say this “going dark” move is becoming a common trick for captains trying to dodge missiles or hijackers in the region.

One Previous Oil-Tanker was Struck

The danger is not theoretical. Several ships have already been attacked in the area. In one such incident, the oil tanker “Skylight” was struck near Oman’s Musandam Peninsula. The vessel carried 20 crew members, including 15 Indians and five Iranians, and the attack led to casualties among the crew.

India has also spoken out about the attacks on commercial shipping. In a statement, the government said, “India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict.”

Why Is This Route So Important for Oil Tankers?

The Strait of Hormuz is basically the world’s gas station. About 20% of the world’s oil flows through this tiny gap. For India, which buys a massive amount of oil from the Middle East, this waterway is a literal lifeline. If it gets blocked, fuel prices at home could spin out of control.

A High-Stakes Gamble for Oil Tanker

The situation has turned incredibly tense. Iran has threatened to shut down the strait if the war gets worse, and several commercial ships have already been attacked recently. Because of the danger, some shipping companies are taking the long way around Africa, while others like this tanker, are taking their chances by hiding in plain sight.

This “dark” journey proves just how much the war is has mssed up with global trade. While ships are still moving, every trip through the strait has turned into a high-stakes game of hide-and-seek where one wrong move could be a disaster.

