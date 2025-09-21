"I call on youth to root out addiction from society":Sukanta Majumdar joins 'Namo Yuva Run' in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 21 (ANI): Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday emphasised the importance of a drug-free India while participating in the ‘Namo Yuva Run’ initiative in Kolkata.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, “The main objective of this marathon is addiction-free India. We have one of the most youthful populations in the world, and this run was organised so that this population is not in the grip of addiction… Thousands of people in Kolkata participated in it… I call on the youth to root out addiction from society.”

‘Namo Yuva Run’ is a flagship campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), under which 100 simultaneous runs across the country, each engaging a minimum of 10,000 young participants, are being organised under the BJP’s Seva Pakhwada, marking PM Modi’s birthday celebrations.

This monumental effort forms an integral part of Seva Pakhwada (September 17-October 2), observed annually in honour of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Announced on September 7, the ‘NaMo Yuva Run, under the leadership of BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya, is a campaign for a drug-free India.

Supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman was announced as the ambassador for the campaign, which coincides with the celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on September 17.

Milind Soman, along with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, was present at the launch. He expressed his delight over being a part of the campaign, voicing the message of making India free from addiction.

The launch ceremony was graced by the presence of Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, BJYM National President and Member of Parliament from Bangalore South, Tejasvi Surya, and celebrated fitness icon Milind Soman, who was officially appointed as the National Run Ambassador of the initiative, along with BJP National Media Co-Incharge Sanjay Mayukh and BJYM National General Secretary Raju Bista.

The event witnessed the unveiling of the campaign’s official registration portal (www.namoyuvarun.com), Logo, Mascot, and T-shirt, which embody the spirit of Seva, Fitness, and a Nasha Mukt Bharat. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.