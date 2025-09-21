LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > "I call on youth to root out addiction from society":Sukanta Majumdar joins 'Namo Yuva Run' in Kolkata

"I call on youth to root out addiction from society":Sukanta Majumdar joins 'Namo Yuva Run' in Kolkata

"I call on youth to root out addiction from society":Sukanta Majumdar joins 'Namo Yuva Run' in Kolkata

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 10:48:07 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 21 (ANI): Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday emphasised the importance of a drug-free India while participating in the ‘Namo Yuva Run’ initiative in Kolkata.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, “The main objective of this marathon is addiction-free India. We have one of the most youthful populations in the world, and this run was organised so that this population is not in the grip of addiction… Thousands of people in Kolkata participated in it… I call on the youth to root out addiction from society.”

‘Namo Yuva Run’ is a flagship campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), under which 100 simultaneous runs across the country, each engaging a minimum of 10,000 young participants, are being organised under the BJP’s Seva Pakhwada, marking PM Modi’s birthday celebrations.

This monumental effort forms an integral part of Seva Pakhwada (September 17-October 2), observed annually in honour of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Announced on September 7, the ‘NaMo Yuva Run, under the leadership of BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya, is a campaign for a drug-free India.

Supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman was announced as the ambassador for the campaign, which coincides with the celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on September 17.

Milind Soman, along with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, was present at the launch. He expressed his delight over being a part of the campaign, voicing the message of making India free from addiction.

The launch ceremony was graced by the presence of Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, BJYM National President and Member of Parliament from Bangalore South, Tejasvi Surya, and celebrated fitness icon Milind Soman, who was officially appointed as the National Run Ambassador of the initiative, along with BJP National Media Co-Incharge Sanjay Mayukh and BJYM National General Secretary Raju Bista.

The event witnessed the unveiling of the campaign’s official registration portal (www.namoyuvarun.com), Logo, Mascot, and T-shirt, which embody the spirit of Seva, Fitness, and a Nasha Mukt Bharat. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: addiction-free-indiaBharatiya Janata Yuva Morchadrug-free-indianamo-yuva-runseva-pakhwadasukanta majumdaryouth-campaign

RELATED News

Watch: US Tourist Shocked As Indian Auto Driver Speaks Flawless French, Becomes Internet Sensation
Solar Eclipse 2025: Today Surya Grahan Time, Visibility, Regions And Safety Tips
Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s Account Hacked During India Pakistan Asia Cup, Restored in 45 Minutes
Mumbai Cruise Terminal Inauguration: A New Era For India’s Cruise Tourism
Caught On Cam: 8-Year-Old Riding Bicycle In Kerala Chokes On A Chewing-Gum, Locals’ Quick-Thinking Saves Her Life

LATEST NEWS

Asia Cup: MMA fighter Ishika Thite urges fans to "keep supporting" ahead of India-Pakistan Super Four clash
Ajmer Horror: Tourists Terrified After Spotting Five-Foot Cobra Emerging From Hotel Room Toilet, What Happened Next Will Shock You
"I call on youth to root out addiction from society":Sukanta Majumdar joins 'Namo Yuva Run' in Kolkata
Pakistan: Punjab curbs wheat movement, launches geotagging to avert crisis after floods
Surya Grahan 2025: Is Solar Eclipse Harmful For Pregnant Women? Must-Read Safety Tips Inside
Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award, calls his honour "well-deserved"
Donald Trump Issues Big Warning To Afghanistan, Vows To Take Bagram Air Base Back, Says ‘Bad Things Are Going To Happen’
"It's still one of the scariest things": Patton Oswalt recalls watching 'Nosferatu' at age of 5
Caught On Cam: 8-Year-Old Riding Bicycle In Kerala Chokes On A Chewing-Gum, Locals’ Quick-Thinking Saves Her Life
IREF chief welcomes Piyush Goyal's remarks ahead of Bharat International Rice Conference 2025
"I call on youth to root out addiction from society":Sukanta Majumdar joins 'Namo Yuva Run' in Kolkata

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"I call on youth to root out addiction from society":Sukanta Majumdar joins 'Namo Yuva Run' in Kolkata

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"I call on youth to root out addiction from society":Sukanta Majumdar joins 'Namo Yuva Run' in Kolkata
"I call on youth to root out addiction from society":Sukanta Majumdar joins 'Namo Yuva Run' in Kolkata
"I call on youth to root out addiction from society":Sukanta Majumdar joins 'Namo Yuva Run' in Kolkata
"I call on youth to root out addiction from society":Sukanta Majumdar joins 'Namo Yuva Run' in Kolkata

QUICK LINKS