LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir Bhojshala Temple donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
Home > India > Panic At Delhi Airport : Human Skeleton Found At Terminal 3, Police Launch Immediate Investigation

Panic At Delhi Airport : Human Skeleton Found At Terminal 3, Police Launch Immediate Investigation

Panic broke out briefly at Delhi’s IGI Airport after security recovered what appeared to be a human skeleton at Terminal 3. Delhi Police later clarified that the item was a demo skeleton used for medical studies, found in a student’s luggage.

Panic at Delhi IGI Airport after a skeleton-like object was found at Terminal 3. Photo: ANI.
Panic at Delhi IGI Airport after a skeleton-like object was found at Terminal 3. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 22, 2026 13:04:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Panic At Delhi Airport : Human Skeleton Found At Terminal 3, Police Launch Immediate Investigation

Panic briefly erupted at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi today, after the security team reported the recovery of what appeared to be a “human skeleton.” The incident triggered an immediate check by airport security and the Delhi Police.

You Might Be Interested In

Police officials said the preliminary examination revealed the skeleton to be a demo skeleton commonly used by medical students for academic purposes. The item was found inside the luggage of a medical student, confirming that it was not linked to any criminal activity.

However, to rule out any doubt, Delhi Police have sent the skeleton for forensic examination. Officials said the forensic analysis will scientifically establish that the recovered remains are indeed a demo skeleton used for educational training, and not of human origin.

(With inputs from ANI)

More to follow

Also Read: 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Acquits Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar In Janakpuri, Vikaspuri Cases

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 1:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: delhiDelhi Airportdelhi policeIGI Airport

RELATED News

Three Years Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Events That Transformed The Holy City Into A Living Hindu Legacy

Supreme Court Permits Hindu, Muslim Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala On Basant Panchami This Friday: What Was The Matter?

Who Is Sahar Yunus Sheikh? AIMIM’s 22-Year-Old Youngest Corporator’s ‘Paint Mumbra Green’ Remark Sparks Row

Breaking: Tragedy at Chhattisgarh Steel Plant, Massive Explosion Kills 7, Many Injured

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Acquits Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar In Janakpuri, Vikaspuri Cases

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Rewari Woman Allegedly Calling 25 Relatives To Assault Husband And In-Laws, Walks Out With Jewellery

EXPLAINED: Why Will Babar Azam Miss BBL’s Challenger Match Against Hobart Hurricanes

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Acquits Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar In Janakpuri, Vikaspuri Cases

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Swing Wildly Amid Trump’s Greenland Deal, FII Selling, And Currency Pressure

Nosebleeds, Vomiting, Collapse: What Mystery Weapon Did US Use In Venezuela? Trump Finally Reveals ‘No Body Has These Secret Sonic…’

Apple Pay To Debut In India THIS Year: Tech Giant To Roll Out Features In Phases, Check Details And RBI Guidelines

Madurai LIC Murder: Petrol Bottles, Power Cut And Locked Exits—How Man Trapped Branch Manager And Set Her Ablaze

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification Expected Date Announced: Here’s How To Apply, Selection Process And Key Details

Best PMS Services in India 2026

Republic Day 2026: Delhi police All Set To Use AI Enabled Smart Glasses For Enhance Security On Big Day

Panic At Delhi Airport : Human Skeleton Found At Terminal 3, Police Launch Immediate Investigation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Panic At Delhi Airport : Human Skeleton Found At Terminal 3, Police Launch Immediate Investigation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Panic At Delhi Airport : Human Skeleton Found At Terminal 3, Police Launch Immediate Investigation
Panic At Delhi Airport : Human Skeleton Found At Terminal 3, Police Launch Immediate Investigation
Panic At Delhi Airport : Human Skeleton Found At Terminal 3, Police Launch Immediate Investigation
Panic At Delhi Airport : Human Skeleton Found At Terminal 3, Police Launch Immediate Investigation

QUICK LINKS