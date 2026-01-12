‘Impose Hindi And I’ll Kick You’: Raj Thackeray’s Fiery Warning To Migrants From UP, Bihar, Sounds Alarm For Marathi Identity

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday made a strong pitch for Marathi unity, warning that the state’s language, land and identity are under threat. Addressing party workers, Thackeray said people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar should not impose Hindi in Maharashtra, asserting that any such attempt would be resisted.

He termed the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls as a “decisive” election for the Marathi community, urging voters to unite for Maharashtra and remain vigilant on polling day to prevent any malpractice.

“People from UP and Bihar should understand that Hindi is not your language. I don’t hate the language… But if you try to impose it, I’ll kick you. They’re coming from all sides to Maharashtra and snatching away your share… If land and language are gone, you will be finished. Today, this crisis has arrived at your doorstep,” Raj Thackeray said.

“This is the last election for the Marathi man… If you miss this opportunity today, you will be finished. Unite for Marathi and Maharashtra. Mumbai was obtained through the sacrifices of so many people… What will we tell them?… The BLA (Booth Level Agents) appointed at 6 AM should be ready on election day… Be alert, be vigilant, don’t be careless… If anyone comes to vote again, throw them out,” the MNS Chief added.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde said the Mahayuti government will prioritise development for Marathis.

Speaking at the launch of the Mahayuti manifesto, Shinde said the government would build 30-35 lakh homes, make Mumbai a Fintech hub, strengthen roads, and invest Rs 17,000 crore to make the city pollution-free.

He also said that efforts are underway to make Mumbai slum-free.

“Welfare schemes launched. Balasaheb Thackeray’s vision lives on. Our development is for Marathis. We’ll build multiplex theaters for them! Marathis, we’ll do 10 times more for you…Mumbai needs to be brought back to its people. A slum-free Mumbai was Balasaheb’s dream. We’re working on SRA in Ghatkopar for 17,000 people,” Shinde said.

“Our goal is to build 30-35 lakh homes. We’ll make Mumbai a Fintech City, the Fintech Capital. We’re setting up a world-class university. In Best, we’ve decided to give 50% reservation to women. We’ll invest Rs 17,000 crores to make Mumbai pollution-free. We’ll strengthen all roads and make Mumbai pothole-free,” he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Shinde and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, also launched Mahayuti’s manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Meanwhile, polling for 29 municipal corporation elections across the state, including Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, is scheduled for January 15. The vote counting will take place on January 16.

(With inputs from ANI)

