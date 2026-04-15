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Home > India News > In Darkness, They Chose Each Other: Blind Interfaith Couple Seeks Justice In Delhi HC

In Darkness, They Chose Each Other: Blind Interfaith Couple Seeks Justice In Delhi HC

A blind man reaches the Delhi High Court seeking justice for his partner amid interfaith relationship.

A blind man reaches the Delhi High Court seeking justice for his partner amid interfaith relationship. Photo: ANI
A blind man reaches the Delhi High Court seeking justice for his partner amid interfaith relationship. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 15, 2026 17:06:37 IST

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In Darkness, They Chose Each Other: Blind Interfaith Couple Seeks Justice In Delhi HC

In an emotional case about personal freedom and choice, a blind man reaches the Delhi High Court asking for help to free his partner. She is also fully blind and a Muslim, and he claims her family has kept her confined because they are in an interfaith relationship.

A Division Bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Ravinder Dudeja has issued notice in the matter, including to the parents of the woman, and directed that she be produced physically before the Court on April 18, 2026 (Saturday).
The habeas corpus petition has been filed by Ram Kripal under Article 226 of the Constitution through advocates Anubhav Tyagi and Partha Sharma, seeking production and release of the woman, who is stated to be a major.
According to the plea, both the petitioner and the woman are 100% visually impaired and were in a consensual relationship. The woman had been residing independently in a hostel at Rani Khera, Delhi. However, on the intervening night of March 16-17, 2026, her family members allegedly took her away after learning about the relationship.
The petition states that since then, she has been kept incommunicado, with her mobile phone confiscated, effectively isolating her. On March 21, 2026, she allegedly managed to contact the petitioner from another number, informing him that she was being confined against her will and expressing her desire to live with him and marry him.
Highlighting that the relationship is interfaith, the petitioner, being Hindu and the woman Muslim, the plea alleges that familial opposition stems from religious differences. It further claims that the petitioner has received threats from the woman’s family members.
The petitioner has also submitted that despite lodging a complaint with the police on April 12, 2026, no effective action was taken, prompting him to move the High Court.
The case presents a stark and emotional narrative of two visually impaired individuals asserting their right to love and make life choices, while navigating not just societal and familial barriers but also their own vulnerabilities. The matter will now be taken up when the woman is produced before the Court on April 18. (ANI)

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(Inputs from ANI)

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In Darkness, They Chose Each Other: Blind Interfaith Couple Seeks Justice In Delhi HC

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In Darkness, They Chose Each Other: Blind Interfaith Couple Seeks Justice In Delhi HC
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