‘Indefensible And Unacceptable’: BJP Demands Apology From Congress’ Nana Patole Over Rahul Gandhi–Lord Ram Comparison

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Thursday demanded an apology from Congress leader Nana Patole over his “indefensible and unacceptable” remarks comparing Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Lord Ram.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan claimed that Patole’s “most offensive remarks” comparing Lord Ram to Rahul Gandhi have “grievously hurt and severely insulted” the sentiments and faith of crores of Hindu devotees.

“Nana Patole’s most offensive remarks, atrociously comparing Lord Ram to Rahul Gandhi, have grievously hurt and severely insulted the sentiments and faith of crores of Hindu devotees. The nation will never forget the bigoted manner in which he made vile comments calling for the purification of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya just a day after President Droupadi Murmu had visited it,” the BJP leader said.

“He has to apologise immediately for his indefensible and unacceptable remarks comparing Rahul Gandhi and Lord Ram. Wasn’t it the Congress-led UPA government that had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating there was no historical proof of Lord Ram?” he added.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also slammed Patole for drawing a comparison between LoP Rahul Gandhi and Lord Ram, calling it a “ridiculous statement”.

Nirupam questioned the Congress party’s stance on Ram and said, “This is a very ridiculous statement because the Congress party has always opposed Ram. The Congress has always put a spoke in the wheel regarding the proposal to build a temple in Ayodhya. The Congress party has raised question marks over Ram’s very existence.”

The Sena leader further stated that the Congress party should be compared to Ravana instead of Lord Ram, citing their conduct.

“Such people come forward and say that their leader follows Ram’s ideals, so compare him to Ram. I want to tell them, do not tarnish Ram’s name. Regarding the conduct and antics of their people, I would say that they should be compared not to Ram, but to Ravana,” Nirupam told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nana Patole, addressing the question of Rahul Gandhi not visiting the Ram Temple, said that the Congress is doing the work of Lord Ram.

Nana Patole told ANI, “Our leader Rahul Gandhi is doing the work of Lord Shri Ram. You know that Lord Shri Ram worked for the oppressed, the suffering, the deprived. Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, is doing the same work throughout the country; his fight to give justice to the people of the country has begun. When Ram Lalla was locked, our late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had ordered the gates to be opened. When Rahul Gandhi visits Ayodhya, he will offer prayers.”

Nana Patole has earlier also drawn criticism for comparing Rahul Gandhi to the Hindu deity. In October 2022, during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Nana Patole said that it is a “coincidence” that both of their names begin with “R”, but the Congress party does not compare Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram.

“Even Lord Sri Ram also walked (PadaYatra) from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and even Shankaracharya walked the same way, and so is Rahul Gandhi doing in the form of a padayatra. People are joining him, so it’s not a comparison with Lord Ram but a coincidence that both Lord Ram and Rahul Gandhi’s names begin with “R”. But we don’t compare Rahul with Lord Ram while BJP leaders compare their leaders with God. God is God, and Rahul Gandhi is a human being, and he is working for humanity, and it can be seen by everyone,” Patole had said.

