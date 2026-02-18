LIVE TV
Home > India > India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi Holds 'Fruitful' Talks with Croatian PM Plenkovic On Innovation And India-EU FTA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, focusing on strengthening India-Croatia relations and exploring new cooperation areas.

PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks with Croatian PM (Images: X)
PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks with Croatian PM (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 18, 2026 21:29:48 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held bilateral discussions with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital. The talks focused on strengthening India-Croatia relations and exploring new avenues for cooperation.

Areas of Cooperation Discussed With PM Modi

In a post on X, PM Modi described the meeting as “fruitful” and said, “Held fruitful discussions with the Prime Minister of Croatia, Mr. Andrej Plenkovic. We discussed how to add momentum to our bilateral partnership in areas such as technology, innovation, shipbuilding, blue economy and boosting connectivity through the IMEEC corridor. Also expressed gratitude for his personal support to the India-EU FTA, which will bring unprecedented progress for people in India as well as Europe.”

The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, also shared details on X:
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic on the sidelines of AI Impact Summit 2026.

Cultural and Traditional Exchange With PM Modi

The two leaders exchanged views on ways to further strengthen India-Croatia relations and advance cooperation in new areas of mutual interest, including AI, information and communication technologies, innovation and clean energy, among others. Both leaders agreed to work for the early implementation of the India-EU FTA. Prime Minister Modi appreciated deep interest of the people of Croatia in Indology and the Indian traditional system of Yoga and Ayurveda.”

The meeting took place at Hyderabad House, Delhi, while the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16 to 20. The summit has brought together policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the globe to advance discussions on artificial intelligence.

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

As the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, the event aims to reflect the transformative potential of AI in alignment with India’s vision of “Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya” which means welfare and happiness for all, and the broader global principle of AI for Humanity.

The summit features participation from more than 110 countries and 30 international organisations, including around 20 heads of state or government and approximately 45 ministers.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 9:29 PM IST
QUICK LINKS