Every year, on July 1, India takes a moment to recognize the extraordinary service and dedication of their doctors with National Doctor’s Day. This is more than a date on a calendar and more than just thanking the ones who visit us when we are ill. This day highlights healthcare workers and the work that they do, putting themselves at the forefront in order to heal and comfort, sometimes when it may jeopardizes their own well-being.

The dedication of healthcare workers across India is on display every day as they work long hours in overcrowded hospitals and triage the most urgent or life-threatening situations with a calm steadiness and direction. While we take a pause this year to recognize their service and dedication, we also reflect on the amazing figure in whose name we celebrate this day – Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Why Is Doctor’s Day Celebrated on July 1?

The selection of July 1 has great importance because it is the birth (and coincidentally the death) anniversary of Dr B.C. Roy who was an eminent physician and a Crisit suffering bureaucrat with amazing vision for Indian medicine in general and medical public work in particular and the scratchpad of fantastic record. People mostly know him as Dr. B.C. Roy, the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. But honestly? Calling him just a politician kinda sells him short. The guy basically helped build modern healthcare in the state from the ground up no exaggeration.

And get this: he was one of the brains behind the Indian Medical Association and the Medical Council of India. Both of those are still a pretty big deal if you care about how medicine’s run in the country. He juggled curing folks and shaping a nation, which let’s be real is a wild combo. In 1961, the government finally caught up and handed him the Bharat Ratna, which is basically India’s “You’re a legend” badge. Hard to argue with that.

In 1991 the Government of India took away from a mere few celebratory newspapers, and formally declared July 1 National Doctor’s Day as a day to recognize Dr. Roy and the contributions made by doctors in the country.

What Makes Doctor’s Day 2025 Special?

Beyond honoring the legendary figure, Doctor’s Day 2025 would remind society of how valuable doctors have been to society, albeit after considerable public health crises and demographic pressures for more health care delivery.

The major celebrations this year are taking place at hospitals, medical colleges, and other public venues. There are health awareness camps, free health check-ups, seminars, workshops, and, of course, celebrations to recognize the work of the medical fraternity but also to challenge the issues within the ecosystem.

India’s Expanding Medical Landscape

India’s health care landscape is rapidly shifting. According to official statistics, India has 13.86 lakh registered allopathic doctors and 7.51 lakh AYUSH practitioners, which includes Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. This brings the doctor-patient ratio to approximately 1:811. However, it has yet to meet the WHO prescribed doctor patient ratio of 1:600.

In response, the government is investing in medical education like never before. Currently, India offers over 1.18 lakh MBBS seats and 74,000+ postgraduate seats a sign of growing commitment to expanding quality care and reaching underserved areas.

As India celebrates National Doctor’s Day 2025, it’s a moment of gratitude but also of purpose. Gratitude for those in white coats who save lives every day. And purpose in continuing to build a healthcare system that supports them in every possible way.

Doctor’s Day is not just about appreciation it’s about understanding the immense responsibility doctors carry, and standing by them as they continue to be the backbone of our health and hope.

