India-China Border: 17 Feared Dead As Truck Falls Into Gorge In Arunachal Pradesh – Report

17 people were reportedly feared dead after a tragic accident took place on the Hayuliang–Chaglagam road along the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. According to early reports, a truck carrying 21 labourers fell into a deep gorge.

According to a report, quoting Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, at least 17 labourers are feared dead. It is believed that the accident took place on Monday; however, it was reported today, on December 11.

This is a developing story